Gary B. Beikirch, a University of New Hampshire alum who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1973, died Sunday in Rochester, N.Y. He was 74.
Sgt. Beikirch was the medical aidman for Detachment B-24, Company B, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, U.S. Army, at a remote Special Forces camp on the border of Laos in Vietnam’s Kontum Province when enemy forces attacked on April 1, 1970.
“During the intense firefight that ensued, Beikirch repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire and mortars to treat the injured and dying and carry them back to shelter, ignoring his own wounds,” a news release stated.
According to his Medal of Honor citation, Beikirch ran multiple times into the line of fire to retrieve the bodies of fallen comrades. Despite being wounded by mortar shell fragments, he searched and cared for other casualties until he became incapacitated.
“Pairs of Montagnard troops helped him reach the wounded when it became too difficult to move under his own command,” the news release reports. “He continued aiding others until he collapsed and was immediately medevacked (sic) from the area.”
For his actions and the lives he saved that day, Beikirch was presented the Medal of Honor by President Richard M. Nixon on Oct. 15, 1973, in a White House ceremony.
Beikirch was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 1947. He began college after high school but quit to join the Green Berets. He was placed in the Airborne Infantry, eventually making it to the Army’s elite Special Forces school.
Following his discharge from the Army 1971, Beikirch returned to college and received ordination from White Mountain Seminary in Lancaster and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology-Psychology from the University of New Hampshire. He also received a master’s in Education in Counseling from the State University of New York, Brockport.
He used this education as a veterans’ counselor and worked as a guidance counselor for middle schoolers in the Rochester, N.Y.