More than 12,500 meals will be available to people in need thanks to a recent drive by the University of New Hampshire’s College of Life Sciences and Agriculture.
Dean Anthony Davis came to UNH in September from Oregon State University, where a food drive was conducted each February.
“I knew we would have something here. I didn’t expect it would be something we’d launch on my second month on the job, but you can’t adjust when the demand is out there,” Davis said.
According to statistics published by the New Hampshire Food Bank, since the spread of COVID-19, one in seven people in the state is "food insecure," meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from.
It is estimated that 21 to 23 percent of Granite State children are living in food insecure environments due to the pandemic.
Davis said more work needs to be done to ensure food is not wasted and put in the hands of people who need it, even though the number of meals provided by the drive is impressive.
“That’s significant, and it’s a drop in the bucket. It’s important to think of it in both of those ways,” Davis said. “We collectively have to find the way to move the needle a lot.”
Davis and others hope to make the food drive an annual event at UNH.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Environment generated the most food and money this year. Their contributions resulted in 4,931 meals.
“It was a great group effort – staff, faculty, grad students – everyone pitching in. NREN is a great team, and we weren’t going to let this challenge go, especially when it meant helping people in need,” said Mark Ducey, chair of the department, in a statement.
In total, 3,167 pounds of food, including squash from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station, was donated to Waysmeet Center and St. Thomas More Catholic Church food pantries in Durham.
New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester received $5,155.
Anton Bekkerman, associate dean and director of the NH Agricultural Experiment Station, said while their mission is to strengthen long-run agricultural production and food access for residents, it was rewarding to help tackle the problem of food insecurity.
“We’re excited to be able to make an even greater impact as part of the college-wide effort for many years to come,” Bekkerman said in a statement.