Jere L. Lundholm, a member of the University of New Hampshire Class of 1953 known for his loyalty to his alma mater, died last week at his home on the Oyster River in Durham, surrounded by family and friends.
“He had been a wonderful contributor to UNH in as many ways as he could be,” UNH President Jim Dean said Monday.
Lundholm was born on June 22, 1931, and lived in Durham his entire life. His parents were both connected with University of New Hampshire, and his father was the athletic director at UNH for 42 years and the namesake of Lundholm Gymnasium.
Jere Lundholm played lacrosse and was a member of the UNH Athletics Hall of Fame. After graduating, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a full scholarship, where he earned his master’s in mechanical engineering.
According to a family obituary, Lundholm spent two years in the Air Force as part of his ROTC commitment, and then began working at the international consulting firm Arthur D. Little, where he stayed 35 years. Throughout his career he participated in cutting-edge technologies, including designing the propellant-loading system for the Atlas rocket program.
His wife Harriet Forkey, whom he married in 1983, said Monday they both enjoyed the outdoors greatly, and owned a home near Cardigan Mountain in Alexandria. They skied at Ragged Mountain often, Forkey said, but also traveled to the Rockies and Europe for skiing and tandem biking trips.
Forkey, a UNH graduate, said her husband accomplished much in his lifetime, but did not have a big ego.
“None of it went to his head,” she said. “He was a role model for many.”
Longtime next-door neighbor state Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said Lundholm was a remarkable skier.
“It always appeared he was floating about an inch or two above the snow. He was so graceful and controlled,” Smith said. “He was a superb athlete.”
Lundholm served for three terms on the Alumni Association Board of Directors. He also served on the Athletic Director’s Advisory Board and numerous other committees. He and his wife were consistent fans at UNH sports throughout the years.
After his retirement from engineering, they helped organize the Fabulous 50’s Decade Reunion. He was also a founding member and co-chair of the UNH Sports Gallery Project, where he helped organize an Athlete “Wall of Fame” in the UNH fieldhouse.
Lundholm and Forkey received the prestigious Hubbard Family Award for Service to Philanthropy in 2019, Dean said. “He had been an unbelievable alumni supporter,” his friend William Conk said Monday. “UNH meant the world to him.”
Conk said sports were important to Lundholm his entire life, from sailing to skiing.
“All his life, he has always been a loyal fan of sports,” Conk said.
Childhood friend Dudley Dudley said both the college and the town of Durham have lost a kindhearted, iconic man. She said she will always remember Lundholm’s facial expressions.
“He had a smile that just wouldn’t stop,” Dudley said.
“He used it often. It made people feel very much a part of his life.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that charitable donations be made to the Harriet B. Forkey ’54, ’67G and Jere L. Lundholm ’53 Athletic Scholarship Fund c/o UNH Foundation, 15 Strafford Avenue, Durham, NH 03824.