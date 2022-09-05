Each year on a fall evening, dozens of Greater Nashua residents come together to sleep outside Nashua Community College.
These hearty individuals brave the elements with the common purpose of raising money to support our community’s fight against hunger and homelessness at United Way of Greater Nashua’s “United We Sleep” community sleepout.
This year’s event, sponsored by Liberty Utilities, will take place on Nashua Community College’s front lawn starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Past events have featured a simple community meal and presentations by speakers like Taylor Paquette, Nashua School District homeless liaison, who works with the estimated 300 Nashua school children currently homeless, and Susan Mead, a longtime community outreach representative for Greater Nashua Mental Health Center. In past years, companies such as Liberty Utilities and UPS have sent teams of employees to participate in the event. While “United We Sleep” is ideal for young people and adults who want to learn more about advocating for those experiencing homelessness, it is not appropriate for small children.
Following the meal and presentations, attendees participate in community activities, including one known as a “Privilege Walk” where participants gain awareness of the various privileges they might possess. The evening is wrapped up by individual reflection and an austere bedtime sleeping in the open with limited comforts.
Over the past six years this event has raised over $300,000 to fund programs in our community which fight to break the cycle of poverty, hunger, and homelessness.
Programs in this safety net include youth programs like the Boys and Girls Club, housing programs like the Front Door Agency, Marguerite’s Place, and Family Promise, educational programs like the Adult Learning Center, and health access programs like the Adult Day Center and the Dental Connection. Taken together, these 29 programs are the backbone in our community to create access to the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability.