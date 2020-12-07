Utility crews were busy throughout the day Monday working to turn the lights on for thousands who lost power during this weekend’s snowstorm.
Eversource officials said Monday crews have restored power to more than 130,000 customers since the height of Saturday’s storm, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of New Hampshire.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 1,667 Eversource customers remained in the dark, according to company spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods. Some of the hardest hit areas of the state include Rochester and Wakefield, Eversource officials said.
“This storm brought substantial amounts of wet, heavy snow that weighed down wires and fractured tree limbs – causing significant, widespread damage to the electric system across the state, including 70 broken poles,” said Woods. “Many of the outages we’re working to restore in our hardest-hit communities are related to damage to customers’ service lines, which involves a more time-intensive process to repair. Our crews are continuing to make good progress and we won't stop working until all our customers have their power back.”
Eversource officials said they expect the vast majority of customers to be back on line by 12 a.m. Tuesday.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Woods said, Eversource crews had restored more than 135,900 customers across the state since the storm began on Saturday morning, including more than 36,500 in fewer than five minutes using "smart switches."
“These devices enable our remote system operators to isolate outages and redirect power from a backup source,” said Woods.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op officials reported 903 of their 81,594 customers were without power as of 4 p.m. Monday. The majority of these outages -- 360 -- were located in Alton.
Unitil reported one customer -- located in Hampton Falls -- without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Customers are asked to report outages to their utility provider at least once daily until power is restored.
With cleanup efforts underway in municipalities across the state, New Hampshire state police issued a reminder for drivers to clear snow and ice off their vehicles.
The reminder came after ice dislodged from one vehicle Sunday and smashed the windshield of another on Interstate 95.
“This is extremely dangerous and unnecessary,” New Hampshire state police wrote on Facebook.
Officials say drivers who don’t clean off their cars can be cited under “Jessica’s Law” in the Granite State and fined for negligent driving, with penalties ranging between $250 and $500 for the first offense and between $500 and $1,000 for subsequent offenses.