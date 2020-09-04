The Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on its newest home that will be occupied by two veteran families.
“We have veterans building for veterans,” said Scott Slattery, executive director of the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity, explaining the volunteer team that will be helping to construct the two-unit home consists of several area veterans.
The organization is constructing the home at 10 Paxton Terrace in Nashua, which is currently vacant property on a small, quarter-acre lot.
Each unit will include two levels for a combined living space of 1,300 square feet, and each unit will house three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a walk-out basement.
Habitat for Humanity received $400,000 in funds from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, a federal assistance program provided by Housing and Urban Development, to assist with the veteran house; the HOME funding is about 64% of the project’s total cost of $620,000.
The newest building project has been dedicated in memory of Roger Hall, a former volunteer team member who died in 2018.
“Roger always quietly did his work,” said Bill Stoughton, a member of the build crew and former president of the board of directors for the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity.
“Roger was very generous when he passed away and (donated) a very large amount of money,” said Stoughton, adding it is with great pride that the veteran build team will work on the duplex in Hall’s honor.
The organization was seeking applications for qualifying veteran families who live in the greater Nashua area to occupy the duplex. The two families have not yet been selected.
There is a great need for affordable housing in Nashua and throughout the state, said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was present for Friday’s groundbreaking celebration.
Adequate housing that allows veterans to feel comfortable and help them succeed is critical, according to Shaheen.
“That is what Habitat is all about, and that is what this project is all about,” she said, adding veterans have given selflessly to their country and deserve a home.
“This is a great example of what we do very well in New Hampshire,” explained Shaheen.
Slattery thanked the mayor, aldermen, Shaheen and others who were instrumental in helping Habitat for Humanity secure funding for the project.
He said the duplex is expected to be completed in late 2021. It will be the 15th home built by the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity.
In order to qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home, applicants must show a need for a home, a willingness to partner with the organization and be income eligible, which is typically a household salary that is at or below 60% of the area median income; for a family of four, that income is typically around $60,000.
Previously, Habitat for Humanity constructed low-income housing for two local refugee families in 2014 in Nashua, and it built a two-family duplex for low-income families on Chestnut Street two years later.