Nov. 11 is Veterans Day in the United States. Communities across New Hampshire usually plan parades, ceremonies and tributes to those who have served, and are serving, in the U.S. military.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Granite Staters will observe Veterans Day 2020 a little differently.
The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery (NHSVC) will honor veterans in a ceremony, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be live-streamed rather than held in person as has become tradition.
People hoping to watch the ceremony via the live-stream can do so at 11 a.m. this Wednesday on the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NHSVC.
A recording of the event will remain on the cemetery’s Facebook page, and staff says they are exploring posting the recording in other locations for those who don’t use Facebook.
While there is no public event at NHSVC this year, the cemetery remains open to visitors seven days a week during daylight hours.
Cemetery offices will be closed Nov. 11.
Staff are still working on ways to hold a Wreaths for Boscawen event on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m.
In Manchester, the annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled, but a ceremony honoring those who served is scheduled to be held in Veterans Park at 10:30 a.m., according to the Manchester Veterans Council. Organizers advise masks should be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
The annual Veterans Day parade has also been canceled, though tributes honoring veterans will still occur in the Gate City. Nashua organizations including the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans DAV, and Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 483 will be laying wreaths at many locations around town including City Hall, Railroad Square and Memorial Park on Ledge Street.
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Dover Veterans Park on Locust Street in Dover.
The ceremony will include an opening prayer, posting of colors, the laying of the wreath by the American Legion Auxiliary, and the national anthem, performed by the Seacoast Men of Harmony. There will also be remarks by city officials, including Mayor Robert Carrier and City Councilor John O’Connor, and a guest speaker, Gen. Mark Sears of Dover.
Attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks during the ceremony.
Veterans will be treated to a free three-course meal at Madear’s Restaurant, 141 Main St. in Pembroke on Wednesday. Reservations are recommended. Go to madears603.com or call (603) 210-5557 for information.
For years, Armistice Day commemorated the end of fighting in World War I under the armistice implemented at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day a year later.
To honor the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II (including 407,000 who died) and others who served the country in war, Congress and President Dwight Eisenhower re-designated the Nov. 11 holiday as Veterans Day in 1954.