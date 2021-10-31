Dozens of people gathered around a tree at Derryfield Park in Manchester Sunday afternoon where they wrote notes in memory of Thamba Mbungu, who was found shot dead at the park a week earlier.
The 2019 Central High School graduate was captain of the soccer team and hoped to go pro. He was 20.
Flowers, soccer balls, cleats and jerseys were also left on and around the tree in his memory.
Sam Latona, a senior at Central, played on the team with Mbungu for several years.
“He was a role model,” Latona said. “He was the type of guy who would put in extra work when you didn’t feel like it. When you made a mistake he wouldn’t put you down. He’d help you up and tell you how to be better.”
He remembers one lunch at Central High when an exchange student from Spain had nothing to eat. Mbungu typically didn’t have much either.
“I remember he gave half of his sandwich to the kid because he didn’t have anything,” Latona said. “I remember seeing that and it just stuck with me because there were these little things he did to make other people’s lives better.”
Teachers and administrators from Hillside Middle School and Central were also in attendance.
Authorities have ruled the death a homicide. No arrests have been made.
“At 20 years old his whole life was still ahead of him,” said Nitanga Jean De Dieu, who worked with Mbungu at several after-school programs in the city.
“He was someone who always had a smile on his face. Not once have I ever heard anyone say anything bad about Thamba as a person,” Jean De Dieu said.
Nelson Bukasa, pastor of New Hampshire Christian Tabernacle, said Mbungu and his family came from the Congo as refugees. He drove by the park on the day Mbungu was found and was shocked to hear the news.
Mbungu planned to return to Africa in December to try out for soccer teams there, he said.
“I’ve been here for 20 years in New Hampshire, in Manchester,” the pastor said. “We need to ask: What happened? You young people, what happened? Stop killing each other.”
Several speakers, including Bukasa, pleaded for the violence in the city to end.
In August 2019, Mbungu was among 70 selected for the New England Revolution Academy squads. Revolution Academy is the only fully-funded professional youth soccer development program in New England.
Yusufu Juma said Mbungu likely would have signed with the team if he hadn’t broken his ankle. He had an incredible drive to train and often carried a jump rope around to work out at random times.
“He would give up anything just to pursue his dreams,” Juma said. “I know everybody has a dream as a kid. Thamba as my friend and my brother would like each one of us to never give up on our dreams. It doesn’t matter how hard it gets.”
Mbungu saw a lot of people struggle during his travels to Africa.
“He wanted to go pro and go back and just give everything he has,” Juma said. “He never talked about wanting to go pro and buy a Lamborghini and this and that. He just wanted to give back.”
Simfora Bangasimbo considered Mbungu a brother.
“I don’t know why anyone would do that to him,” she said. “Even when we argued he was smiling.”
She hopes for justice because of the suffering caused to everyone who loved him.
“It’s not fair,” she said with tears. “He didn’t deserve this. He was such a great kid. Nothing bad. Nothing.”
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Connor-Healy Funeral Home, 537 Union St., Manchester. Calling hours are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.