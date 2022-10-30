Crystal Sorey arrived at a vigil in honor of her late 5-year-old daughter Sunday afternoon at Stark Park in Manchester wearing a Minnie Mouse Halloween costume.
Harmony Montgomery has captured the hearts and minds of many across the nation when it was announced late last year she had not been seen for two years. Authorities announced in August they believed she had been killed.
Her father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested by Manchester police last week and charged with second-degree murder.
While Sorey wanted the event to focus on joyful memories of all the good times with little Harmony, a fair amount of tears were shed. Many in the group hugged each other throughout the nearly hourlong event.
The vigil will likely be the last one in New Hampshire, according to the Facebook Group “United to Find #Justice4Harmony Montgomery.”
“The next step is finding her and fighting for justice,” Sorey told a group of about 25 gathered on the bandstand.
“The one thing she loved was family, she really did and she didn’t get that towards the end,” she said. “I want to make sure we honor her in every way possible, even if I have to wear a goofy costume. It was her favorite character — that’s what matters.”
Michayla Morrison, who lost her 5-year-old nephew Eli Lewis in a similar way, said she will fight for changes at the Division for Children, Youth and Families to protect vulnerable children.
“It’s about what should have been done and what could have prevented this from happening and getting justice,” she said.
Sorey explained that Harmony loved Easter, Christmas and Halloween. Minnie Mouse made her happy.
“Pretty much every Halloween she wanted to be Minnie Mouse or a mermaid or a princess,” she said.
Sorey had custody of Harmony on and off as she struggled with addiction. Adam Montgomery was granted custody of Harmony in 2019.
She said she is now in recovery.
“She gives me strength, my son gives me strength, every day,” Sorey said.
Sorey said she hopes Montgomery — her ex-husband — will tell authorities where the remains of Harmony are located.
“I just hope he does that one thing,” she said. “If he doesn’t, I know for a fact Kayla knows where she is.” Kayla is Adam’s estranged wife.
“We’ll figure it out,” she said. “We have hope.”
Conrad McKinney, a private detective, has helped lead private searches for Harmony. The teams search with police dogs.
“My main thing is just to find her,” he said. “I just hope we find her. I hope something happens. A tip comes in and we find it. I know the police chief here in Manchester is right on it and looking for anyone to come forward with information to help bring Harmony home.”
Sorey said the show of support means a lot to her.
“(Harmony) has impacted people all over the world,” she said. “Our goal is to make changes in her name so this doesn’t happen again, again and again and I know that is what she would want.”