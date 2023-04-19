A vintage-looking mural on the side of the Kitchen on River Road in Manchester is back up.
Owner Steven Clutter received a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week after being told to remove the 144-square-foot “wall sign” installed Wednesday on the side of the building at 1362 River Road.
Curt Guthro and Evan Baker of NorthPoint Construction Management reinstalled the commissioned piece of art, which was completed on six different panels.
“It’s back,” Guthro told Clutter.
The building, which dates to 1906, has been a penny candy store, deli/convenience store and now a to-go restaurant.
Clutter, who owns Hanover Street Chophouse and the Crown Tavern, bought the longtime business in November 2021.
He noticed the work of artist Mark Grundig at Tuscan Village in Salem and commissioned him for the piece.
More than 75 neighbors and customers signed a petition to have the “vintage mural” reinstalled.
Guthro told Clutter the panels look like something someone would buy at an antique store. He was impressed by the distressed look Grundig was able to accomplish.
“It looks like it’s 100 years old,” Guthro said.
Gary Thomas, president of NorthPoint, told the zoning board they were looking to fill the blank wall with something reminiscent of a 1940s grocery store.
“We consider it more of a mural that was mounted to the wall. We felt that it fit within the community,” he said.
On Wednesday, Baker had to use glue to fix part of the mural that had chipped off.
“Make it look 100 years old. Get a little dirt on there,” Guthro joked.