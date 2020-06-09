Nonprofit leaders throughout the Granite State are hopeful that an online “24-hour flash mob of giving” held today can help them rebound from the negative economic effects of COVID-19.
Organizers of NH Gives estimate that 92% of New Hampshire nonprofit organizations have experienced losses within the past few months. Some of these nonprofit organizations are small, while others serve as major players within their communities.
“Most of our clients are living paycheck to paycheck and something unexpected happens like the car breaks down or a dental expense comes in and they just don’t have the funds to be able to cover it,” said Jennifer Sprague, board member at Oyster River Womenade, a nonprofit that helps people recover during difficult economic times.
Womenade will pay the auto mechanic or dentist directly to alleviate that burden for the individual.
This marks the first year Oyster River Womenade is participating. The organization’s major fall fundraiser will likely not take place as planned this fall due to social distancing requirements.
Sprague said $250,000 in grants made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation with its Thomas W. Haas Fund and John F. Swope Fund enticed the organization to try raising money through the virtual event because every gift of up to $1,000 will be matched until all the grant money is gone.
“This platform, where we get a lot of visibility throughout the state, I think is a great way of trying to raise funds,” Sprague said. “We’re very excited to be a part of it. It’s a feel-good opportunity to be with your nonprofit community and do something to get people excited and energized to give to the nonprofit organizations.”
Robert Tourigny, executive director of NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire in Manchester, said they were also motivated to sign up for this year’s NH Gives because of the matching grant monies. The organization specializes in affordable housing and will have 500 apartments in the Manchester region when 45 new units in Merrimack become available.
Tourigny said their tenants are feeling the pain of unemployment and the economic crisis that has resulted from COVID-19.
“A lot of our tenants work in retail, service centers, restaurants and areas where they have been significantly affected by unemployment, so we thought that by using the matching funds through the NH Gives campaign, we can put that towards a relief fund we are administering,” Tourigny said.
Some of the nonprofit organizations that are hoping to raise money through NH Gives are centerpieces for their community.
Alec Doyle is the executive director for The Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene, which brings in more than 50,000 patrons to the city’s downtown and provides free access to live performances for hundreds of low to moderate income seniors and families.
Seventy percent of The Colonial’s annual operating budget of $2.2 million comes from ticket sales and events. Doyle said on Tuesday they are currently trying to stay sustainable through donations because they recognize that large, in-person, indoor crowds may not be allowed under stay-at-home guidance until the beginning of next year.
“It’s more critical than ever. Our economic model relies upon us getting large gatherings of people into a room. We were the first to be closed down and we realize, realistically, we will be last to open anywhere near full capacity,” Doyle said.
Doyle said the organization still has expenses with maintaining the restored theater, which was built in 1924. Doyle said any contributions from the public will help to ensure survival.
Michael Apfelberg is the president of the United Way of Greater Nashua, whose COVID-19 community relief program has distributed close to 73,000 breakfasts and lunches to kids with plans to continue through the summer.
More than 47,700 face masks have been distributed to the public. One thousand face shields and 900 medical gowns have been provided to local hospitals and other nonprofit organizations by approximately 280 active volunteers.
“We’ve completely reformed literally everything we do down here at the United Way in Nashua to focus almost entirely on COVID response efforts,” Apfelberg said.
Typically, the United Way of Greater Nashua does not participate in NH Gives to let smaller nonprofits shine, but Apfelberg said since a lot of that work the group is doing with COVID-19 relief efforts ends up supporting the entire local nonprofit scene, he thought it made sense to participate this year.
Apfelberg is encouraging people to donate through NH Gives early because he anticipates the $250,000 in matching monies from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will be gobbled up quickly.
Some of the business leaders who have been planning to participate in NH Gives made their pledges to donate public before the event began on Tuesday evening. Palmer Gas & Oil in Atkinson announced on social media it would be donating to Center for Life Management headquartered in Derry.
Linn Kurkjian, a marketing manager with Palmer Gas & Oil, said their business wanted to give money to a local nonprofit organization that has been instrumental in the communities their customers live in.
Center for Life Management provides mental health services.
“Who doesn’t want to do everything they can, especially in this time, when people really need the help?” Kurkjian said.
NH Gives organizers Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits, and Kristen Oliveri, vice president of communications and marketing for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, are happy with the response from nonprofits as well as the business leaders and individuals taking part in the virtual fundraiser.
“This is an extraordinary year. There are nearly 500 nonprofits who are participating in the event and they have been actively communicating using various channels such as their own emails and social media to help enlist their supporters to get people excited about NH Gives,” Reardon said on Tuesday.
The online event started at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will end at 6 p.m. today. For more information, visit www.nhgives.org.