BRENTWOOD - The Rockingham County delegation has approved a new $87.9 million county budget for the next year, but delayed a vote on a proposed $30 million bond to construct a building to house a new dispatch center and other county offices.
The budget for fiscal year 2022 was OK’d by the county’s state representatives by a vote of 64 to 3 and reflects a 2.7% increase over last year’s spending plan.
The vote came at a budget meeting Wednesday that was also expected to include debate and consideration of a new 85,000-square-foot building near the county complex on North Road.
The building would house a new sheriff’s office with a dispatch center, community corrections facility, county attorney’s office, and offices for the registry of deeds. It would also include vehicle and radio garages.
According to county Finance Director Chuck Nickerson, the total project is expected to cost up to $55 million, but $20 million to $25 million could come from funds through the American Rescue Plan to address expanded space for social distancing and other safety improvements in the era of COVID-19.
The delegation postponed a vote on the project because of an issue with noticing of the bond hearing, but the vote could take place in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, some of the increases in the county’s new spending plan included an 8.2% hike in the $4.5 million budget for the county attorney’s office. According to County Attorney Patricia Conway, the additional money is largely due to increased duties.
Spending for the sheriff’s office is up 6.8% while the budget for the register of deeds office increased by 9.5%. The human resources budget jumped 12.9%, which officials said was related to job searches to fill vacancies.
County officials commended the staff at the county nursing home and assisted living facility for their efforts to keep residents safe during the pandemic.
While many long-term care facilities were ravaged by COVID-19, County Commissioner Thomas Tombarello said there were only five cases reported at Rockingham County’s nursing home and no deaths.
He recalled the day in March 2020 when he showed up at the nursing home and was told by former administrator Steve Woods that 200 body bags would have to be purchased and two offices turned into makeshift morgues.
“We never used the body bags and we never turned the air conditioner on,” Tombarello said, adding that he and 37 other county employees were diagnosed with COVID-19.
State Rep. Joseph Guthrie, R-Hampstead, said that “because of the good efforts of the staff and the commissioners” no residents were lost.
“I think that’s a wonderful thing. I don’t know how they did it, but that’s a fabulous job,” he said.