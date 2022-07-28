See a homeless camp forming, report it to city officials. The sooner -- and the more specifics like location and size you can provide -- the better.
That was the quick takeaway from a neighborhood meeting held Wednesday at the Currier Museum on the topic of homelessness. Over 50 Ward 2 residents attended the meeting, organized by Alderman Will Stewart, raising concerns with city officials over small homeless encampments popping up at local parks like Derryfield and Wagner, aka Pretty Park.
“This is certainly an issue that exists probably most noticeably downtown, but neighborhoods across the city are not immune to the challenges of homelessness,” said Stewart.
Schonna Green, Manchester’s Director of Homelessness Initiatives, said the homeless situation people are seeing in the city isn’t anything new. She said she was encouraged by the stoing turnout at Wednesday’s meeting.
“A community that comes together in times like this tells me that we’re still a community worth having, we’re still a community worth fighting for. We’re going to get this done, but it’s going to take everybody,” said Green.
Mark Gomez, Chief of Parks, Recreation and Cemetery in Manchester, said his department is aware of concerns over small encampments appearing at Derryfield Park. He said upgrades planned as part of a $500,000 Community Improvement Program (CIP) project may help.
The project calls for improved lighting at the park, improving pedestrian walkways around the perimeter of the park, and addressing drainage issues with the cross country course at the site. Traffic calming measures could be included in the project as well, Gomez said.
Parks staff tries to react quickly when notified of an encampment, Gomez said, but his department is operating with a “skeleton staff.”
“Between parks and schools, we maintain some 1,100 acres,” said Gomez. “We’re just not aware of a lot of these encampments until they’ve been there for quite some time, so if you have eyes out there and you can alert us to them quickly, we’ll work with the other departments to address them before they become a larger problem.”
Ward 2 resident John Kelly said he understands the desire to want to help folks, but the reality is Manchester isn’t a city of “infinite means.”
“The question that no one dares raise is the rest of the state has tended to look at us as a place to solve problems,” said Kelly. ‘I’m hoping you can push back on these other municipalities, push back on state government and say ‘hey, we need a helping hand.’”
“The city of Manchester and the local nonprofits are doing a great job, and we have more than enough services, but we have a gap,” said Greene. “And that one gap says I have the right to tell you no, I am not interested in your program. This is something that we’re bringing together all the professionals and clinicians to look at how can we strongly encourage people that need the services to take the services. We cannot mandate them, it's against the law.”
Greene encouraged city residents to use the encampment report forms on the city website to report any activity they see, or the Manchester Connect mobile app.