See a homeless camp forming, report it to city officials. The sooner -- and the more specifics like location and size you can provide -- the better.

That was the quick takeaway from a neighborhood meeting held Wednesday at the Currier Museum on the topic of homelessness. Over 50 Ward 2 residents attended the meeting, organized by Alderman Will Stewart, raising concerns with city officials over small homeless encampments popping up at local parks like Derryfield and Wagner, aka Pretty Park.