Sculptor Anna Miller uses a bar to move a block of granite while working on an arch sculpture at the Picker Artists' Studios on May 23. She is one of three artists at the 15th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium which runs through June 4 at the Pine Street studio.
Sculptor Corinna D'Schoto carves a sculpture of a giant bone out of marble at the Picker Artists' Studios at 3 Pine Street in Nashua on May 23. She is one of three artists at the 15th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium which runs through June 4th at the Pine Street studio. The public can vistit the sculptors as they work outside. A tour map is available of 42 sculpures placed around the city from previous years.
Sculptor Corinna D'Schoto makes a sculpture of a giant bone out of marble at the Picker Artists' Studios at 3 Pine St. in Nashua on May 23, 2022. She is one of three artists at the 15th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium which runs through June 4 at the Pine Street studio. The public can vistit the sculptors as they work outside. A tour map is available of 42 sculpures placed around the city from previous years.
The Nashua International Sculpture Symposium is an annual community event designed to elevate the awareness and appreciation of public art in Nashua.
Artists from around the world are invited to spend three weeks in Nashua creating public art. Truly a community project, residents host the artists in their homes, bring meals as they work, provide transportation and interact with the artists as they create. The completed sculptures are placed in public places throughout the city for all to enjoy.
As well as bringing public art to the community, the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium also educates the artists about creating large-scale sculpture pieces, exposes the public to different cultures and sculpture techniques and creates sustainable art in the city.
Sculptors are chosen for their ability to contribute positively to the artistic and cultural development of Nashua. The goal is that the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium will help improve the quality of life for both visitors and residents alike.
The public is invited to visit the sculptors as they work through June 1 at The Picker Artists at 3 Pine St., in Nashua. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sign up to bring a meal on their website, volunteer at the site, or come by often to see them work. For more information: nashuasculpturesymposium.org
Nashua is the only city in the U.S. that hosts an annual international sculpture symposium. Nashua has celebrated its International Sculpture Symposium since 2008.