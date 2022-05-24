The Nashua International Sculpture Symposium is an annual community event designed to elevate the awareness and appreciation of public art in Nashua.

Artists from around the world are invited to spend three weeks in Nashua creating public art. Truly a community project, residents host the artists in their homes, bring meals as they work, provide transportation and interact with the artists as they create. The completed sculptures are placed in public places throughout the city for all to enjoy.

As well as bringing public art to the community, the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium also educates the artists about creating large-scale sculpture pieces, exposes the public to different cultures and sculpture techniques and creates sustainable art in the city.

Sculptors are chosen for their ability to contribute positively to the artistic and cultural development of Nashua. The goal is that the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium will help improve the quality of life for both visitors and residents alike.

The public is invited to visit the sculptors as they work through June 1 at The Picker Artists at 3 Pine St., in Nashua. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sign up to bring a meal on their website, volunteer at the site, or come by often to see them work. For more information: nashuasculpturesymposium.org

Nashua is the only city in the U.S. that hosts an annual international sculpture symposium. Nashua has celebrated its International Sculpture Symposium since 2008.