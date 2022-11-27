Somewhere in heaven, Cynthia Powell is smiling, and probably laughing, too.
On Saturday, more than 100 people — some elaborately, ridiculously or minimally dressed — jumped into the frigid waters of Corcoran Pond at Waterville Valley’s Town Square to raise over $103,000 for a cause that was near, dear and deeply personal to Powell: Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports.
Powell, who died Oct. 19 after a lengthy battle with cancer, was a 15-year member of WVAS, and at the time of her death, had been program director for eight.
Known around the valley for her vanity license plate that read “P-OWL,” Powell was honored at Saturday’s 10{sup}th{/sup} annual Cold Turkey Plunge in remarks by event co-emcee Tom Gross and by a team, the “P-Owls,” which had the privilege of plunging first.
“She (Powell) had been our rock,” said Dean Haymes, who has been an instructor with WVAS for nearly a quarter century.
“Words can’t ever describe what she meant to WVAS,” said Haymes, adding that Powell’s death “was tragic” to the people with whom Powell worked and the many people — with a variety of disabilities — who were and are able to ski at Waterville Valley because of her efforts.
One of the first adaptive-sports programs in the country, WVAS “would not be what it is” without Powell, said Haymes.
Last year, along with adaptive-sports programs at Cannon and Loon, Waterville Valley was one of three New Hampshire alpine resorts — and only six in the U.S. — to begin using the TetraSki.
Developed by the University of Utah Rehabilitation Research and Development Team, the TetraSki allows persons with complex physical disabilities to operate it with either a joystick or their own breath.
The TetraSki, which Haymes worked with last ski season, is tethered to an able-bodied instructor who is equipped with a Bluetooth device to control it for safety.
The TetraSki is a superlative, yet expensive piece of technology, costing in excess of $25,000, said Haymes, which is why events like the Cold Turkey Plunge are so vital to WVAS.
The money raised Saturday is the most ever, he said, and it represents “The community coming together for Cyndi.”
“She’s dancing in heaven for sure,” said Haymes, and had she been alive, Powell would likely have been a plunger.
Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports annually offers about 1,000 visits to visually and physically-impaired skiers.
A 501c (3) organization, Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports is, according to its mission statement, “dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through access and instruction in sports and recreation for life. We encourage freedom and self-reliance through experiential opportunities in a safe and supportive environment with our highly trained staff and volunteers. The program enriches the lives of everyone involved, resulting in profound and lasting impact on individualism, health and well-being.”
As the plungers hit the water Saturday, Gross joked that the conditions may have been too mild for them. Unlike in 2021, when temperatures were in the low 20’s and exacerbated by gusty winds, the 2022 Cold Turkey Plunge saw the thermometer topping 40 degrees, with little wind, and abundant sunshine.