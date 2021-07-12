Waypoint, the Manchester-based social services organization, has secured property in Rochester with plans to transform the structure into a drop-in center for youth and young adults in the Tri-City area.
Waypoint officials say plans call for the property at 3 Wallace St. to serve as a center for residents ages 12-23 in Rochester, Somersworth and Dover to drop in for services, support, and basic needs relief.
The center will feature free laundry facilities, showers, a food pantry, lockers, a clothing closet, grab-and-go meals, phone charging stations, computers, mail service, outside space, groups (peer and therapeutic), pro-social activities, help with education and employment, case management supports, and more, according to Mandy Lancaster, manager for Waypoint Homeless Youth and Young Adult Services.
“This expansion project is urgently needed,” said Lancaster in a statement. “Currently, Waypoint’s Street Outreach staff are supporting over 100 young adults in the Tri-City and Seacoast region. There are youth in our communities who need additional support and a community plan that is responsive to their needs. A drop-in center is a primary ingredient in truly addressing youth and young adult housing instability. This was the logical next step.”
Waypoint is renovating the space in hopes of opening the drop-in center in early 2022.
“This is part of a comprehensive, coordinated, and collaborative response to youth and young adult homelessness in NH” said Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint, in a statement. “On behalf of Waypoint and all the youth we serve, we thank the community for supporting this change-making initiative for the young people of New Hampshire.”
According to Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, one in 10 young adults aged 18 to 25, and at least one in 30 adolescents aged 13 to 17, experiences some form of homelessness over the course of a year in America.
Officials estimate approximately 14,000 to 15,000 youth will experience homelessness this year in New Hampshire.
Before the pandemic began, Waypoint staff and partners in the community noticed a spike in youth and young adults who were unsheltered. Within the past year, Waypoint received 174 referrals in the Tri-City area alone, the organization reported in a news release.
Waypoint spent several months conducting research and focus groups with providers, youth, and community leaders in the area, many of whom played a key role in advocating for this center before deciding on putting a center in Rochester.
"Waypoint's youth drop-in center will be a game changer for homeless youth in Rochester and surrounding towns,” said Rochester City Councilor Palana Belken in a statement. “Their Seacoast Street Outreach Program already does tremendous work for our city and securing this location for a drop-in center will only further enhance Waypoint's ability to create a safe place for youth experiencing homelessness."
For more information visit www.waypointnh.org.