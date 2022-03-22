More than 210 people from throughout New Hampshire plan to spend March 25 outside in the cold in Waypoint’s eighth annual SleepOut to raise awareness and funds to aid at-risk youth, support Waypoint’s new youth shelter and resource centers and help take the next step toward ending youth homelessness in the Granite State.
This year’s SleepOut will be held remotely, with registered sleepers spending the night of March 25 outdoors at a place of their choosing -- such as a backyard -- and coming together for a shared virtual experience online.
The online event will also be livestreamed on the agency’s Facebook page.
According to data provided by Waypoint, approximately 15,000 youth are likely to experience some form of homelessness in New Hampshire this year. Last year, Waypoint reported nearly 1,500 contacts with youth who were on the streets in the Granite State.
The agency’s continuum of services for these youth include survival aid basic needs relief, intensive case management and services contributing to long-term stability and self-sufficiency, such as educational support, job and life skills training, housing, driver’s education, counseling, access to mental health and addiction treatment services and more.
This year, funds raised through SleepOut will help sustain existing services, and subsidize expansion of services throughout the state, including drop-in centers in Rochester and Concord, and an overnight shelter for young people in Manchester, the first of its kind in the state.