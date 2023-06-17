'We were fun' - Alumni of closed Notre Dame College reunited in Queen City

It was hard to tell what flowed more freely — the stories or the wine.
Each led to more of the other.
Seven septuagenarians, some seeing each other for the first time in the half-century since they were classmates at now-closed Notre Dame College, returned to Manchester this month for an informal reunion.
The women invited the Union Leader to tag along for a bit as they waltzed on memories of their days as Queen City co-eds in the Sixties.
The result? A primer on dancing, dating, and the most popular place to “go parking.”
Enough to make a fellow blush.
“We were fun,” said Cecile “Ciel” Pelletier-Eisenhauer, Notre Dame College Class of 1968, a Meredith resident.
Pelletier-Eisenhauer is one of two women in the group — along with Maryann Laronga Pattin (Class of ’69) of Grantham — representing the Granite State. Others came from across the country — Joan Tarca Alix (’68) of Tampa, Florida; Rosemary Curnane Catterson (’68) of Melrose, Mass.; Suzanne Bilodeau Daigneault (’68) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Diane Desrosier Lacoste (’69) of Dartmouth, Mass.; Judy Diers Kelly (’68) of Springfield, Mass.; and Susan Dion Roklan (’68) of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.
The Union Leader caught up with them in front of a fireplace inside the new Savard Welcome Center at Saint Anselm College.
Why stop at Saint Anselm?
“It’s where we’d go to meet boys,” Diers Kelly said. “Mixers, parties.”
Pelletier-Eisenhauer and Diers Kelly broke out in song, singing a few lines from Connie Francis’ “Where the Boys Are,” as the group erupted in laughter.
A North End fixture
Notre Dame College was a Roman Catholic college located in Manchester’s affluent North End.
It closed in May 2002 after more than 50 years of operation over “difficult enrollment and financial issues.”
The college, which sat among stately Victorian buildings and gigantic hardwood trees along North Elm Street, offered degrees in education, health sciences and theology. It was the first college in the state to offer master’s degrees in physical therapy and physician assistant programs.
In 1993, the college, boasting nearly 1,350 students, announced a $15 million expansion into the West Side. But the plans faltered, and enrollment started slipping.
By January 2000, college enrollment was about 820 full-time students.
These days, many of the college’s residence halls, the President’s House, library and student center are privately owned homes.
The two main buildings on campus, Holy Cross Hall and Vezeau House, remain. Holy Cross Hall is home to Mount Saint Mary Academy, a Catholic preparatory school for grades K to 8. Vezeau House is home to Manchester Community Music School, a nonprofit music school.
Joan Tarca Alix, who helped put together the itinerary for the group’s reunion, said one of the first stops they made was Mount Saint Mary Academy, where they did a walk-through.
“The main foyer, the entryway was beautiful mosaic tiles for Notre Dame College,” Alix said. “It’s covered with a table now, but we just moved that and got a picture.”
“My first reaction was, this is not the building that I remember,” Diers Kelly said. “But it’s still a beautiful area.”
“The North End really hasn’t changed. It’s still so quiet and beautiful,” Alix said.
Pelletier-Eisenhauer said the idea of a reunion with her friends and classmates first came up in 2018 but was delayed by the pandemic.
With COVID “gone — sort of,” the group picked a day, booked rooms at the Fairfield Inn in Hooksett and put together an itinerary.
“Lots of food, fun, and a lot of wine,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer said.
Where the boys were
At Saint Anselm, the ladies passed around copies of yearbooks from the late 1960s, looking up old boyfriends and acquaintances.
One name came up over and over — a potential suitor, who shares a name with a secret agent.
“I dated James Bond, and I know you dated James Bond,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer says to one of her friends. “We shared him.”
Around the time the 007 movies were gaining popularity, James Bond was considered a “big catch,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer remembered.
“What a cutie pie. How could we resist?,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer said. “We just wanted to kiss him, he was so cute.”
Whatever happened to Jimmy Bond?
“Hopefully he’s alive,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer said. “We’re getting up there, and he was older than us.”
The women recall seeing The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Dionne Warwick and Simon and Garfunkel.
Nuns lived in the dorms with the students, Alix said.
Sister Yolande was the house mother for the group for four years. Laronga Pattin and Pelletier-Eisenhauer visited her several years after she retired to Montreal, Alix said, and on her own honeymoon she and her husband visited her.
“We brought her a bottle of apricot brandy,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer said of her visit with Laronga Pattin. “She loved a little nip.”
Pelletier-Eisenhauer recalled the time Sister Yolanda read her diary and found out she was dating a boy from Saint Anselm.
“She opened the door to my room one night as I was fixing the drapes, and she said, ‘You are lunging, you’re lunging at your boyfriend,” Pelletier-Eisenhauer said, laughing.
“I said, ‘I’m not lunging, he’s probably at school studying.’ She read my diary, so it was in her mind.”
Good times
The reunion continued, with tales of nights spent “going parking” at Stark Park, where the cars would “line up” waiting to get in.
“That was the place to go,” said Desrosier Lacoste.
Stories dcontinue to flow, interspersed with convulsions of laughter.
A male 20-something student walked past the group, pausing for a bit to listen in.
“I came along at the wrong time,” he said. “I should have enrolled back in the ’60s.”