Labor Day weekend brought perfect weather to kayak on the Moore Reservoir near Littleton or shop at a craft fair at Gunstock Mountain in the Lakes Region.
The fairs and festivals seemed endless as well, ranging from the big Hopkinton and Lancaster fairs to the UFO festival in Exeter, which celebrated the “incident at Exeter” 58 years ago when a teenager told Exeter police he saw a UFO in nearby Kensington.
The craft fair at Gunstock was put on by Joyce Endee of Joyce’s Craft Shows. This was her seventh year hosting shows at Gunstock. There were more than 100 exhibitors selling handcrafted items such as flags and log furniture.
“The weather was perfect and we had a great attendance,” she said.
Other shows this year were impacted by the rainy weather, she said, which prompted thousands to attend the Gunstock show. All shows occur rain or shine.
Endee said all had fun on the last unofficial day of summer before the hustle and bustle of fall. She runs craft shows through the fall as well.
Gunstock is winding down its summer programs, with the adventure park now only open on weekends. The Gilford resort is not shy in promoting its new efficient snowmaking capacity and renovations happening at the Stockade Lodge. The mountain hopes to have enough snow to open on Dec. 8, according to its website.
Summertime weather will live on for at least another week with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s to mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.
North Country Kayak had a good summer despite the rain, but Labor Day weekend drew solid numbers on Saturday and Sunday.
“People seemed thrilled about the good weather and the fact it finally felt like summer,” said owner Elijah Sobel.
Over the summer, the hours of operation depended on the weather. Some days they’d have to open late or close early, he said.
Even with school starting, Sobel expects customers to continue to take advantage of the nice weather leading into the fall.
“Some people take vacation in the White Mountains when students go back to school,” Sobel said. “I think some people enjoy the summer weather when it is not the peak travel season.”