Members of the Navy JROTC marksmanship team from West High School will travel this week to Anniston, Ala., to participate in the National JROTC Service Championships.
West’s four-member team -- consisting of captain Ella Hanson, Michael Cleveland, Favour Ben-Okafour and Saige Santos -- finished strongly in the qualifying competition, earning the invite to nationals.
"It is a huge accomplishment for us as this is the first time that we have been invited to compete at the national level,” Hanson said. “It is also extra exciting for me because as team captain I get the opportunity to lead my team through this. We got to this point because of all the hard work everyone on the team has put in."
To qualify for the national marksmanship competition, West’s cadets took part in a “postal competition,” where a team competes at its home range and mails out the results. In all, 6,000 cadets from all JROTC branches took part in this year’s postal competition.
The team departs mid-week, with the competition taking place Thursday through Saturday.
“This is a great honor for these cadets and it’s very well-deserved,” said Capt. Arthur Stauff, Senior Naval Science Instructor at West. “The team has worked hard to get to this level, and we've been very busy making arrangements for the trip. Fortunately, the cost of the trip is completely covered by the Navy.”
The trip to the national competition comes on the heels of the team’s victory in a separate statewide competition last week, where West’s Michael Cleveland placed first overall.
“The entire West community is very proud of the team,” said West High Principal Richard Dichard. “It’s not every day we are able to send students to a national competition, and this feels especially sweet given how much has been shut down over the past two years. We’ll be cheering on Ella, Michael, Favour and Saige as they compete this week.”
West’s Navy JROTC unit marked its 50th anniversary last year.
Founded in 1971 at West to instill in cadets “the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment,” the program feels more like a “family than school,” Stauff said.
Open to students at any of Manchester’s public high schools, Navy JROTC also draws students from outside the Queen City.
The West Navy JROTC unit consists of several teams, including marksmanship, academic, armed drill, physical fitness, drill and color guard. Cadets are active in the community, providing color guards and performing drill routines, while also volunteering their time at events such as parades, road races and cleanups.
The program offers opportunities for college scholarships, jobs and military promotions — though cadets are not required to join the armed forces.
In 1966, the Navy approved the creation of the first NJROTC units. West High School started its program five years later.