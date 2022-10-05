WEST OSSIPEE — More than three decades since it carried motor-vehicle traffic and 15 years since it was pulled out for a rehab, the Whittier Covered Bridge is being reinstalled over the Bearcamp River as a pedestrian-only span.

The Board of Selectmen, which unanimously approved the measure at its Sept. 26 meeting, hopes the new bridge will attract both local and out-of-town visitors, Town Administrator Matt Sawyer Jr. said Wednesday, while also removing potential problems for future boards.