WEST OSSIPEE — More than three decades since it carried motor-vehicle traffic and 15 years since it was pulled out for a rehab, the Whittier Covered Bridge is being reinstalled over the Bearcamp River as a pedestrian-only span.
The Board of Selectmen, which unanimously approved the measure at its Sept. 26 meeting, hopes the new bridge will attract both local and out-of-town visitors, Town Administrator Matt Sawyer Jr. said Wednesday, while also removing potential problems for future boards.
Built in 1870, the bridge is on Nudd Road, which goes south and connects with New Hampshire Route 25, also known as Ossipee Mountain Highway.
In the other direction, the bridge leads to Covered Bridge Road, which connects to state Route 16, also called White Mountain Highway.
The intersection of Routes 16 and 25 is about a half-mile from either end of the bridge, said Sawyer, which makes the bridge largely redundant.
Had the bridge returned to having cars and trucks, something it last did in the late 1980s, it would be a target for people wanting to avoid the occasionally very busy and backed-up intersection at Routes 16 and 25, he said, which could cause backups on the bridge.
But the bigger concern is that the bridge simply wouldn’t be able to withstand the weight and volume of modern traffic for long, which would put the town back in the same position it was in until recently, said Sawyer.
“I’m not sure there would be adherence to the weight limit,” said Sawyer, who was certain, however, that online map apps would use GPS to identify the bridge as a means giving drivers an alternate route.
Drivers’ reliance on GPS has been cited in several instances over the past three years in which oversized vehicles have crashed into and damaged covered bridges in Campton, Jackson and Lancaster.
Sawyer said that by year’s end, possibly sooner, the Bridge — with anti-vehicle barriers installed – will be passable and that for next spring it’ll sport some picnic tables.
The town is in the earliest stage of exploring what it can do within its right-of-way at the bridge, said Sawyer, but has made no decisions other than that it wants the bridge to be used recreationally, not for through traffic.
Sawyer said past efforts to improve the bridge were based on the goal of protecting its historic character.
The $1.9 million Phase III reinstallation is funded by the State of New Hampshire and the U.S. Department of Transportation on that basis, he said. Of that money, the town contributed $200,000.
Sawyer, on behalf of the town, thanked bridge abutters on Nudd Road for their patience as work on the bridge has gone on.