Most people will think of spiders, death, and tall heights when it comes to fears, but it turns out a lot of peoples' fears things like holes or sleep.
The month of October brings many of these fears front and center to our attention and is the perfect time to reveal which fear dominates each state across the country.
And that’s exactly what YourLocalSecurity’s data team has done with the release of its annual “Your State’s Most-Search Phobia” list.
The company says it analyzed the top fifteen terms from last year’s piece and added three additional new search queries that begin with the phrase “fear of" to find the most-searched phobia in each state.
Here are the top phobias for each state listed alphabetically for 2020:
- Alabama - Hemophobia: Fear of blood
- Alaska - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Arizona - Atychiphobia: Fear of failure
- Arkansas - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- California - Visiobibliophobia: Fear of social media
- Colorado - Nyctophobia: Fear of the dark
- Connecticut - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
- Delaware - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- District of Columbia - Trypophobia: Fear of holes
- Florida - Mysophobia: Fear of germs or viruses
- Georgia- Agoraphobia: Fear of going out in public -0 Hawaii - Acrophobia: Fear of heights
- Idaho - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Illinois - Philophobia: Fear of intimacy
- Indiana - Autophobia: Fear of being alone
- Iowa - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Kansas - Anthropophobia: Fear of people - Kentucky - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
- Louisiana - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Maine - Aviophobia: Fear of flying - Maryland - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
- Massachusetts - Atychiphobia: Fear of failure
- Michigan - Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders
- Minnesota - Autophobia: Fear of being alone - Mississippi - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Missouri - Autophobia: Fear of being alone
- Montana - Coulrophobia: Fear of clowns
- Nebraska - Glossophobia: Fear of public speaking
- Nevada - Mysophobia: Fear of germs or viruses
- New Hampshire - Coulrophobia: Fear of clowns
- New Jersey - Nyctophobia: Fear of the dark
- New Mexico - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- New York - Philophobia: Fear of intimacy
- North Carolina - Atychiphobia: Fear of failure
- North Dakota - Trypophobia: Fear of holes
- Ohio - Trypanophobia: Fear of needles
- Oklahoma - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
- Oregon - Nyctophobia: Fear of the dark
- Pennsylvania - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
- Rhode Island - Trpophobia: Fear of holes
- South Carolina - Nyctophobia: Fear of the dark
- South Dakota - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Tennessee - Hemophobia: Fear of blood
- Texas - Agoraphobia: Fear of going out in public
- Utah - Atychiphobia: Fear of failure
- Vermont - Hemophobia: Fear of blood
- Virginia - Ophidiophobia: Fear of snakes
- Washington - Trypanophobia: Fear of needles
- West Virginia - Anthropophobia: Fear of people
- Wisconsin - Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders
- Wyoming - Aviophobia: Fear of flying
