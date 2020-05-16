This is what I have missed as the coronavirus shutdown grinds on. I know I’m not alone.
Anyone else miss the simple things we used to take for granted?
How about hugs? Holding a friend close to say “I’m here,” or “I’m sorry,” or “I’m proud of you.” I’m passionate about the written word, but there truly are times when words are not enough.
Live concerts. The press of the crowd around you as you dance and sing your heart out while your favorite band plays on stage. And nobody really minds if someone sings off-key because we’re all riding the joy.
Right now it’s impossible to think of standing that close to complete strangers. And more unfathomable to think of never doing so again.
Going to the beach. Maybe it’s our primordial roots, but there’s nothing that soothes the tempest-tossed soul like the sound of the waves and the heat of the sun. Summer is already such a short respite in New Hampshire. How will we endure it if the beaches remain closed?
Hasn’t that been the toughest part of this ordeal? That the things we seek for solace, for restoration, are the very activities denied to us all right now.
So we turn our thoughts to the health care workers who are saving lives and holding the hands of those they cannot save. We think about the families who have lost loved ones to this cruel scourge, and we realize that the things we are called to give up are small sacrifices compared to theirs.
We’ve found new ways to connect, with loved ones and strangers alike. We contribute to online fund drives for idled restaurant workers, unemployed neighbors and impoverished families in our midst.
We take long walks alone, or sometimes with a friend or two, ever at a safe distance. We hug our pets, models of acceptance and unconditional love. We watch concert videos of our favorite bands online, and sometimes we even sing along.
And we order cloth masks with a flash of color or a flair of style, an acknowledgement at last that we are in this for the long haul.
‘The social contact of doing business’ - By Dick Anagnost
I miss the handshake. A handshake serves as hello during an introduction and goodbye at the end of a meeting. When you meet someone new, it tells a lot about who you are dealing with. It quite often seals a deal. Is it gone forever?
I miss the negotiating process, looking into people’s eyes and watching their body language as you discuss the intricacies of a purchase, of a sale or even the weather outside. Zoom doesn’t cut it.
I miss staff and team meetings. Accountability, creativity, problem-solving just don’t seem to be the same on a sterile conference call or Zoom meeting where only one of us can talk at a time. The passions that run deep to solve problems do not come forth without everyone together and in front of you.
Above all, I miss the social contact of doing business. The friendly banter of partners, the constant suggestions of employees, presentations of sales people, just people! Tenants, staff, clients, partners, employees, customers.
The lack of sound and activity is deafening.
I am technologically handicapped and a very social person. Sitting in my office all day alone and in front of a computer I do not know how to work, with a telephone glued to my ear, is not making it.
I feel like I am trying to run my business from a foreign country, while on vacation in the middle of a crisis, and yet I am in the familiar surroundings of my own office.
‘All the hellos and the hugs’ - By Diane Fitzpatrick
I miss our kids, the smiling faces of our Boys & Girls Club members. The sound of their voices, which would often contain laughter, and some sadness as they filled the Club hallways.
I miss all the hellos and the hugs I would receive as I roamed around the Club, but mostly I miss the excitement I could see in their faces and hear in their voices as they settled into my office and shared stories about their day.
I think about our seniors, unable to walk across the stage to claim their diplomas or celebrate prom. I can’t imagine what it must be like for them as they wonder what their summers will be like, and if they will be able to start college or gain employment come fall.
We all wonder about our members and how they are doing. Childhood is a time for children to play as they grow strong and confident behind the love and encouragement of their families, teachers and caregivers.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester’s mission is to reach out to all youth, especially those who need us most, inspiring them to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring individuals. For over 100 years, the Club has continued to evolve programs to meet the needs of our kids, and that hasn’t changed during this pandemic.
Our members have spent months at home, away from friends and in front of computers doing remote learning. It is up to us and our community to find the best ways to support their emotional health as we all struggle to manage and navigate this new normal.
Social distancing precautions are necessary, but it will drastically change the way we interact with our kids. We will need to increase activities and limit choice as we manage smaller group sizes, and find alternative ways to praise, celebrate and comfort our kids as fist pumps, high fives and, worst of all, hugs are no longer options.
Social distancing, masks and isolation is how their school year will end, but how will their summer begin? I’m sad so many of our kids won’t receive the break they deserve or benefits a summer day camp can provide. Camp Foster offers members the chance to examine not only the beautiful wooded area of camp but themselves. It is a place where exploration is expected, and leadership is born.
Yes, we are operating in a new way, but the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester is resilient and will continue to do whatever it takes to support the amazing kids we all miss so much.
‘Not just Dungeons and Dragons’ - By Keith Howard
Since March 15, when Hope for New Hampshire Recovery closed, I’ve been writing daily letters to our membership (hopefornhrecovery.org/a-daily-message). The controlling image for these letters is that we have set sail from the Land of Before, are sailing the Sea of During and will, eventually, disembark into the Land of After. Cheesy, I know, but also useful.
My frame of reference doesn’t lead me back to Before, since I try to stay in the now. I do have one thing I miss with a passion, though I’d only discovered it during the pandemic and had to jettison it within a couple weeks. It’s embarrassing to reveal this, but I am at heart a geek, and I started playing Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) with four or five friends a month or so into the pandemic. It was great to create a character (a half-elf bard with great charisma), take part in adventures and spend time with the fellas. Unfortunately...
My adult daughter, Becca, lives with me. She is funny and smart and insightful, and she cares about me. A few nights ago, we had a Daddy-Daughter conversation unlike ones we’ve had in the past, where I was the voice of reason and she the victim. Becca wanted to know if D&D included social distancing.
“Well … we have chairs that are far apart,” I hemmed. “But sometimes we sit close together.”
She inquired about masks.
“I have one in my pocket,” I hawed.
She asked if we disinfected the toys we use to play the game.
“They’re not toys,” I protested. “They’re playing pieces … but, no, we don’t wipe them down all the time.”
Then . . . the coup de grace:
“If I were doing this, what would you tell me?”
I confessed.
“I’d say it’s not safe, and that both dungeons and dragons would be there once we land in After.”
That’s what I miss most: Not just Dungeons and Dragons, but being the dad instead of the wayward boy.
‘Looking at the real thing’ - By Alan Chong
I really miss the visitors to our museum. Art was created to be seen. Viewers bring their own interpretations, which are as important as the artist’s intentions. The internet is great for finding works of art from different cultures from all over the world, but I really miss looking at the real thing.
The Currier Museum only comes alive — only makes sense as a place — when it is filled with people. I especially look forward to our summer block party in July (food trucks!) but we will probably have to cancel it this year. We will have smaller events with fewer people, which will hopefully be as much fun.
Remote working has proven to have its advantages and will become a permanent part of our lives. The lockdown has given many of us the chance to read and think about the bigger issues that affect us. Hopefully, this will help us when we reopen.
‘The magic of human connections’ - By Andrew Cline
As winter ends, the snow melts and the air fills with the smells and sounds of life renewed. Chirping birds and budding flowers hint of spring, but the season isn’t official until a booming voice shouts the command: “Play ball!”
In 2020, spring might never come.
I should have the Fisher Cats lineup memorized by now. Instead, I learned a bunch of new names I’d rather not know. I’ve made my own lineups with them. I have Dr. Fauci hitting lead off. Definitely a contact hitter. Deborah Birx is second. State epidemiologist Benjamin Chan is third. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hits cleanup.
There’s a blended aroma of popcorn, hot dogs, beer and warm air that exists only at ballparks. I miss that. I miss the relaxed conversations with my sons and my wife, enlivened by popcorn, ice cream, and frantic grasps at foul balls.
Every crowd has its own energy. Rock concerts have an aggressive force. Football games a little less so (usually). Baseball fans emit a collective cheerfulness. Except in the fall, when it’s all about survival. In the spring and summer, a baseball game is a little generator of collective happiness. Aside from a vaccine, nothing would be more useful now.
People need to connect with each other. Isolation is unnatural. We need to hug our children, shake hands with strangers, laugh with friends. Parents need to bond with their children, to hold them close, to lead them into the world and teach them its secrets.
In the long winter of 2020, we’ve lost the magic of human connections, the social rituals of parenting. We have to bring them back, not for nostalgia, but because we need them.
Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy and chairman of the state Board of Education.
‘Inevitable surprises’ at the State House - By Kevin Landrigan
As the most experienced (aged) reporter covering State House politics in New Hampshire, I have decades’ worth of assorted memories. None of them applies to these times.
What made this abrupt change from COVID-19 unique for me was that it came in the midst of my first legislative session back covering politics in the capital city for the New Hampshire Union Leader following the retirement of our venerable State House Bureau Chief David Solomon.
Over a career that recently began its fifth decade, I’ve come to appreciate that politics in Concord is unlike any other state in the country.
The House with its 400 members is larger than any other state legislative body in the country. The U.S. House of Representatives at 435 is the only American political body that’s bigger.
It’s also by far the most democratic legislative system in the U.S. That’s with a small “d.” Every bill must be heard, voted on by committee and dispensed with one way or another by the entire membership.
One of the things I miss most is the inevitable surprises that come from the activities of this unpredictable House, which House Speaker Donna Sytek once described as “herding cats.”
Despite what either political party leadership team wants, nearly every week the House meets, some back-bench legislator with a clever speech and a sound argument convinces his or her colleagues to upset the powers that be.
It’s a blessed sight.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, are working to soon announce plans to return to some business sessions next month.
I can’t wait.
‘The perfume of human wisdom’ - By Sherry Wood
I miss (and worry about) my 7-month-old granddaughter Eleanor, who lives in Brooklyn with her RN mom and IT guru dad.
But I also miss libraries, which closed in March when Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order was issued.
I was smitten at 6 when I walked into a roomful of books and for the first time, felt truly at home. Even after a baby brother took a crayon to “Green Eggs and Ham,” leading to a lecture from the school librarian, I sought sanctuary in that place of neatly labeled shelves.
By the third grade I hit the nine-book-a-week checkout-limit, honing in on “921” — biography in the Dewey Decimal system. I still have a crush on Abraham Lincoln.
My Southern Baptist farming family did not support this habit. Curled up with a book, I was chided for being lazy and soon learned to read by moonlight (after all, Abe read by firelight).
By 11, I was inhaling Thomas Hardy, James Fenimore Cooper and Jane Austen. I had to re-read some of these books later in life to fully grasp their significance. But as a pre-teen I understood I was in the presence of greatness.
I fell in love with a “Yankee” and moved to New Hampshire at 23, becoming a confirmed British mystery addict at Portsmouth Public Library. The library was a daily destination when our kids came along.
In 1992, I discovered the Portsmouth Athenaeum, a 200-year-old nonprofit membership library and museum on Market Square. The smell of leather binding, parchment, beeswax, mold and the indefinable perfume of human wisdom confirmed that I had found a place of worship.
Like so many of our cultural institutions, its doors are now shuttered. The public health rationale is undeniable, but oh, what a loss. It was to the Athenaeum I headed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my 40s, taking solace in the words of Benjamin Rush, a Philadelphia physician and signer of the Declaration of Independence who in the early 1800s brokered a truce between Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.
If two deadly enemies can be reconciled, I reasoned, I can face cancer.
And so this library has been a source of strength, and the place to which I turn for comfort. Yes, the online archives are amazing (portsmouthathenaeum.org), but oh, how I long for the conviviality of fellow knowledge-seekers, and the closest thing mortals can come to peace of mind.
I miss libraries.
‘When spur of the moment was limitless’ - By John Broderick
The sound of basketball games on my street.
Seeing and hugging my grandchildren.
Sunday lunches at out-of-the-way restaurants.
The feeling and comfort of warm sand on my feet at the beach.
Hugging kids who share their mental health challenges with me in gyms and auditoriums around northern New England because they know I won’t judge them.
Sitting in the stands at the Fisher Cats game with a cold Coke and a hog dog loaded with mustard.
Ending my spring evenings with the Red Sox.
The playoffs.
The first tee without worries.
Bookstores of all kinds.
Walking around Chatham, Mass., and eating on the front deck at the Wayside Inn.
Buying penny candy with my granddaughter.
Sitting in my beach chair on a crowded beach just listening to the soothing sounds of kids playing.
Finding a newspaper at any time of day.
Cookouts with family and friends.
Parades and fireworks.
The people I work with.
Full faces.
Coffee frappes at the Puritan.
In-person political campaigns.
The reassuring silence of my church.
The comfort and closeness of friends.
When “spur of the moment” was limitless.
‘I miss going to the bar’ - By Josie Albertson-Grove
I’ll just say it: I miss going to the bar.
Beer at home somehow doesn’t taste as good. Buying a six-pack feels like a long-term commitment — six of the same flavor, picked off one by one over a week. I miss options, served in glasses I don’t have to wash, maybe with a basket of fries — scalding and crispy, straight out of the fryer. I haven’t had much luck with takeout fries.
I miss a loud room full of people I don’t know. I’ve done Zoom happy hours. I’ve FaceTimed and even dusted off an old Skype account. But there’s only so much checking-in-with-friends one can bear.
I miss casual acquaintances and friends-of-friends. I miss bartender patter. I miss listening in on the absolutely bonkers conversation from a couple barstools down, and sharing an eye roll with the stranger who has been eavesdropping, too.
I miss drunk-guy explanations of history and finance and world affairs. I miss the other girls preening in the bathroom. I miss the jostle of a crowd. I miss snacking from a popcorn machine at the edge of the room, into which who knows how many other hands have been thrust.
I don’t know if crowding together will feel right for a while. I don’t think I’ll go back to that popcorn machine.
Family time ‘without fear or precaution’ - By Mike Cote
You don’t miss your water until your well runs dry,” R&B artist William Bell sang nearly 60 years ago.
The water I missed engulfed me like a flood Thursday when I hugged my 2-year-old granddaughter for the first time in two months.
Her parents staged a car parade through their Massachusetts neighborhood for her baby sister’s first birthday. We blasted our car horns and waved as a fire truck flashing its red lights led the way.
Afterward, fewer than a dozen of us gathered to eat pizza and cake, fumbling with our face masks as we struggled to navigate a world that must seem frightening to a toddler who prances around the living room during marathon viewings of “Frozen 2.”
The little girl who rarely stays in one spot for more than a few seconds lingered long with her hugs. We could feel the pent-up emotion of those two months packed into the grip of her tiny arms.
She misses her friends at daycare, my daughter-in-law says. Both she and my stepson have been working from home for weeks, juggling their professional responsibilities while caring for two young children and rarely leaving the house.
I miss the days when watching a 1-year-old paint her face with blue frosting was a moment families could enjoy without fear or precaution.
Right now, those moments are to be sipped slowly, like a bottle of water on a long hike through the wilderness.