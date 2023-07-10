Ryan Monson of Indianapolis came to New Hampshire last week on an unusual mission.
For the 29-year old marketing professional, “thrifting” is a hobby, a second vocation, a window on culture and history, a treasure hunt and a way to meet interesting people.
Monson is a connoisseur of vintage, retro-chic, quirky, humble and lightly used castoffs that have migrated from closets to donation bags and bins. He’s also an expert on what sells.
He turned his passion into a online business, Vintage, which made opportunities explode.
Monson combines vacations with business. He takes interstate road trips to scour Goodwill and thrift store racks for college and professional sports jerseys and hyper-local school, town and college T-shirts that he can buy for $2 to $6 apiece, then resell online for as much as $30 to $50 or more.
Customers follow him on Instagram and sometimes meet him to shop wherever thrifting takes them. He became close friends with one, later a groomsman in his wedding.
His quests for wanted discards has taken him to Houston, Louisville, Cincinnati and Chicago and all 120 Goodwill stores in Indiana. And now he’s been to five New England states, including New Hampshire.
On Thursday he arrived in Manchester, his car trunk full of relics and reusables from Portsmouth, Seabrook, Salem, Amherst and Manchester, including a Red Sox T-shirt from 2007, when Boston won the World Series, a jersey from Sorbonne University in Paris, and a Nike hoodie that he plans to bleach and then tie dye.
“What I do to it people will want,” he said.
Over eight days he plans to hit more than 30 Goodwill locations, plus small thrift stores in northern New Hampshire.
“I’ll get to kill two birds with one stone. My family always talked about Newfound Lake. This area is beautiful,” he said. “I get to see small towns and the culture of small towns and thrift some unique items I can sell.”
The Goodwill store in Portsmouth gave him a Portsmouth Clipper T-shirt. He scored a Puma brand soccer jersey written in German for $6 that he said he’ll be able to resell for around $40 on Instagram or Ebay.
College and pro sports shirts are his most-wanted items.
“I ask, ‘Is this something I can get at home?’ It’s got to be worth the price. I paid a lot to get out here, so I have to come close to paying that back. I’m basically thrifting my own outfits,” Monson said.’’
‘Sifting for gold’
“It’s the modern day version of sifting for gold,” Monson said. “It’s the thrill of finding something you want or always wanted at a low price. There’s a pride behind cheating a system, in a good way. A lot of people I know go with friends” and make thrift-store hopping an outing.
“It’s a bonding experience over the crazy things you find, which people once wore. It’s about the years of your childhood or the clothes that bring you positive memories.”
Surprising items he has stumbled upon include: a Purdue Boilermakers rugby shirt he bought for a dollar and resold for $81; an Elvis T-shirt from the ‘70s that sold online for $50; and a Charles Manson T-shirt he picked up for 25 cents. That one is a little disturbing, though as a piece of history, it might go for $200. He’s not selling.
Goodwill store and thrift outlet hunting follows economic downturns and rising costs of living, thrift store owners say. COVID closed some permanently and shuttered others temporarily, producing a bounty of bagged donations when they reopened, followed by a continuing but slightly slowed stream.
“Everyone was at home, cleaning out their closets,” said Heather Steeves, communications manager for Goodwill Northern New England. “When prices are creeping up and higher, people turn to buying more things second-hand. We’re a sustainable place to shop.”
When people buy to resell, “It fuels the secondhand economy in New Hampshire and nationwide. Our goal is to keep as much as possible out of landfills and give things a new life. Even if it’s 10 cents, it’s part of the cycle of good.”
Steeves said the northern New England Goodwill stores together keep about 50 million pounds of discarded clothing, odds and ends, furniture and housewares out of dumps in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Goodwill, a non-profit, also gives retail jobs to people who might otherwise not have access to them. Store employees have “life navigators” — social workers who help untangle life problems and steer them to better paths. “All employees have access to extra help because we know they might need it,” Steeves said.
Monson, for his part, sells clothes that don’t move as fundraisers for charities that include food banks, mental health services for LGBTQ youth, suicide prevention and counseling for minorities.
“I’m all about donating to small organizations,” Monson said, “because it’s most likely to go to programming rather than overhead.”