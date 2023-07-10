Ryan Monson
Buy Now

Sporting a Portsmouth High Clippers T-shirt he got at the Port City Goodwill store, Ryan Monson of Indianapolis visited the Goodwill store in Manchester last Thursday.

 ROBERTA BAKER/UNION LEADER

Ryan Monson of Indianapolis came to New Hampshire last week on an unusual mission.

For the 29-year old marketing professional, “thrifting” is a hobby, a second vocation, a window on culture and history, a treasure hunt and a way to meet interesting people.