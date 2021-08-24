Areas of the White Mountain National Forest which were closed Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Henri’s arrival in New Hampshire have reopened, officials said Tuesday.
Forest officials had closed nearly 20 roads, trails, recreation sites and campgrounds on Sunday ahead of the storm due to an increased risk of flooding.
The areas reopened Tuesday.
“Thank you to the public and our partners for understanding our reasons for closing some high-risk areas for a couple days,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen. “Our top priority is the safety of the public and our employees and we are thankful the storm didn’t cause any injuries or damages.”
Forest Service staff are still assessing some areas for damage and visitors are advised to keep alert for potential storm-related issues, such as high water or downed tree limbs.
The following areas have reopened to public use as of Tuesday:
Pemigewasset Ranger District, Campton; Zealand Road; Long Pond Road; Tripoli Road; Mack Brook Road; Hix Mountain Road; Pemi East Side Road; Lincoln Woods Trailhead; Lincoln Woods Trail; Saco Ranger District, Conway; Sawyer River Road; Slippery Brook Road; Lower Falls recreation site; Fourth Iron Campground; Rocky Gorge recreation site; Androscoggin Ranger District, Gorham; Wild River Road; Little Larry Road; Kilkenny Loop Road; Bull Brook Road; Wild River Campground.