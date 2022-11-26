Hard Telling Not Knowing each week tries to answer your burning questions about why things are the way they are in Maine — specifically about Maine culture and history, both long ago and recent, large and small, important and silly. Send your questions to eburnham@bangordailynews.com.

This question comes to us from Bangor Daily News managing editor Dan MacLeod, who noticed that while his grandfather had a great Maine accent, neither of his parents do, and neither does he.