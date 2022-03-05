Why our hearts are with Ukraine

T he war in Ukraine has dominated the news in America and broken our collective hearts.
Compelled by the images of women and children boarding trains to escape the bombardment, we imagine our mothers and sisters; in the faces of the young men and women taking up arms to defend their homeland, we see our sons and daughters.
Why has the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine struck so deeply for so many of us?
Some — including some TV journalists — have suggested that our hearts are with Ukrainians because they “look like us” — an implication that would seem to leave out Americans of African, Asian and Latin heritage.
It’s more complex than that, says Tim Horgan, executive director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.
Some of it is tied to our history of Cold War conflict with the former Soviet Union, he said.
And part of it may be the connection many Americans feel with Europe.
“Europe feels closer than, say, the military junta taking over Myanmar,” he said. “More people have visited Europe than maybe some of the areas where these conflicts happen, and so it feels more real.”
Then there are the historical ties to the World Wars, he went on.
“We haven’t seen a major country invade a European country really since World War II, so I think there are a lot of fears around World War III happening,” he said.
“You don’t see a lot of countries invading others and trying to decapitate their government,” he said. “What you do see more of is civil wars or crackdowns by authoritarians.”
The fact that the media have had broad access to what’s happening in Ukraine also makes it more immediate, Horgan said.
”It’s so unfair”
Eva Castillo, director of the Manchester-based New Hampshire Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “just such a tragedy and it’s so unfair.”
“I have cried a couple of times watching the TV,” she said.
Part of it is the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in resisting the Russian invaders, Castillo said. “These are people who are not even trained. It’s like a David versus Goliath,” she said.
“It’s so sad to see how they’re facing this giant that could really step on them and crush them, yet they’re holding steady and they decided to stay behind and defend their nation, which is such a beautiful thing to do,” Castillo said.
The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association (AMEJA) recently condemned how some news correspondents have reported on the war in Ukraine, seeming to elevate the tragedy and its victims above those in other places, such as the Middle East or Africa.
“AMEJA stands in full solidarity with all civilians under military assault in any part of the world, and we deplore the difference in news coverage of people in one country versus another,” the organization said in a statement.
Still, there is an uncomfortable truth that many Americans have been touched by the crisis because they relate to the Ukrainians.
“They see themselves reflected, so it hits them hard,” Castillo said. “I think that has a lot to do with it, unconsciously or consciously. I think it’s mostly unconscious.”
Last week, Castillo was attending an interfaith network meeting in Washington, D.C., where that was part of the conversation.
“We were saying how paradoxical it is that the U.S. has reacted so forcefully and with such compassion — and rightly so — but at the same time there’s so many comparable issues elsewhere that really haven’t gotten the same reaction,” she said.
What we have in common
The sense that the Ukrainian people are like us goes beyond race, said James McKim Jr., president of the Manchester chapter of NAACP.
The Russian attacks shown on television have been on modern, urban areas that have the same kind of amenities we’re used to in our own country, he said.
“The thought that people who are in a society like ours could be facing this existential threat from a neighboring country, that’s compelling,” he said.
Yuliya Komska, an associate professor of German studies at Dartmouth College, agreed that’s part of why we can’t look away. “A country that hasn’t done anything has been attacked by the third-largest army in the world,” she said.
The idea that Ukrainians are engaged in a righteous “freedom struggle” resonates with many Americans, she said. “Ukrainians speak English very well and have been making their opinions heard everywhere very quickly so there can be no doubt,” she said.
There may be generational differences in how Americans view the war in Ukraine.
The NAACP’s McKim said younger people may not have the same sense of history about the former Soviet Union and the Cold War with Russia, “but the older folks do remember it,” he said.
Indeed, for those who remember hiding under their school desks during Cold War drills, Putin’s “nuclear saber rattling” has been unsettling, said Horgan from the World Affairs Council. “That, I’m sure, for people who lived through the Cuban missile crisis, really brings up a lot of scary memories.”
Komska has relatives in both Russia and Ukraine. An American citizen, she came here from Lviv in the west of Ukraine, to which many refugees have fled. Her parents, who live in Germany, have not been in contact with relatives in Russia because of the war, she said.
For many Americans, what’s happening in Ukraine has tapped into old fears about communism or anarchism associated with Russia and the Soviet Union long before the Cold War, Komska said.
But she said, “Part of the problem is that Americans are looking at Ukraine only when it’s in flames.”
“I find that really troubling,” she said. “If Americans would pay attention to countries that need help and aid and support in peace, or when people are just beginning to protest for something that’s worth changing, that would be ideal,” she said. “Before they start burning.”
How far Putin will go
One critical question, Horgan said, is whether Putin will stop at the borders of Ukraine. “He’s shown since 2008 with his invasion of Georgia that he is interested in expanding the territory under the control of the Russian Federation, and he has said that the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest catastrophe the 20th century ever saw,” he said. “And so you can see how there is real concern that this doesn’t stop with Ukraine unless the West puts up a strong response.”
Horgan recently was asked by the Strafford County Regional Planning Commission to speak about what Russian sanctions will mean for the local economy. That’s an indication of how an international conflict far away has percolated down to local concerns.
The price of natural gas, oil and wheat will likely rise as a result of the war and the global sanctions other nations are putting on Russia, Horgan said. “These are globalized systems, these are globalized economies,” he said.
“We’re still going to be impacted by the actions taken by Russia because they’re blowing up ports, blowing up port cities, blowing up roads, blowing up bridges. You’re just not going to be able to physically have those products reach market, and that’s going to affect everything.”
The war has already damaged Russia, Horgan said.
“It’s a little bit of that quagmire already,” he said. “Even if they are successful in taking over the entire country and installing their own pro-Russia government, isn’t their military power a little bit in question now?
“Everybody thought that this would be over in two days, and here we are on Day 8 and they’ve taken one city,” he said last week. “To me that shows the weakness of the Russian military, the Russian state, that they were so scared of Ukraine apparently that they felt they had to take this action.”
Komska, too, believes that Putin has miscalculated. “He’s marched into Ukraine to protect what he calls the Russian world,” she said.
However, “They don’t want his help; they don’t need his help. And he’s at the same time compromising and jeopardizing people within his own country and he’s going to cause them enormous economic harm in the long and short run.”
How we can help
So what can Americans who care about Ukraine do to help?
To start with, it’s important to keep up with news reports about the war, Horgan said. After that, he said, “You can then take the next step and go to your congressional leadership and say, ‘This is the action I want the U.S. to take about this,’ whatever that action is.”
Komska said those who want to help the Ukrainian people can do so through organizations such as razonforukraine.org and the Institute of International Education (www.iie.org).
Castillo, who has worked with immigrants and refugees for many years, urged those who are concerned to seek out reputable charities and donate to help the refugees fleeing Ukraine. “They’re going to need clothing and food and shelter,” she said.
But those needs will go beyond material goods, she said. “You leave your family and also you leave your social capital,” she said. “You’re a nobody in a new place and you have to start from minus zero.”
Castillo said she has been heartened by the response she has seen in New Hampshire, the prayer vigils and demonstrations of support.
“It makes me feel so good that, in the middle of all this divisiveness that we have as a nation, that people have found some common bond to lend support, long-distance as it may be, to these people that are going through such hard times,” she said.
“It gives me hope to see that we can bond with another community regardless of the differences.”