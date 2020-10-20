Heather Billingham was always buying decorations to put up in her school bus for the children she drove around for SAU 70 in Hanover.
“She’d get a kick out of it when they called her 'Miss Heather.' She really loved that job,” said her husband, Joey Billingham.
Heather Billingham, 44, of Canaan, died last month when she suffered a heart attack while she was driving the school bus. No students were injured.
Now her husband wants to donate $1,000 to the Hanover High School’s scholarship fund in honor of his late wife.
“She had the biggest heart,” he said.
Joey Billingham said he doesn't want to be involved in picking the student, or students, who might benefit.
“That can be up to them,” he said of school officials.
The couple had been married for five years, but knew each other just about their whole lives. Joey Billngham said before they got together, they had a date set up 21 years ago, but it didn’t happen.
“I was dumb and I blew her off,” he said.
Then years later he went to a bar after a wedding reception with a couple of friends, and on the same night Heather Billingham came to the same bar with her friends. Heather Billingham had recently lost her mother and her friends were trying to cheer her up.
“We saw each other and knew we had to be together,” he said.
Police said Heather Billingham was on Lyme Road near Kendal Riverfront Park Sept. 23 when she crossed from the southbound lane over to the northbound lane, continued up onto the shoulder of the road and hit the guardrail.
Joey Billingham said he believes his wife was trying to protect those on the bus.
“She pulled the bus over to protect the 12 kids and the people in there,” he said.
First responders tried to revive her at the scene, but they failed, he said. She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and pronounced dead.
Joey Billingham said he looked forward to coming home from work and hearing about his wife’s day. They loved to talk, and were in constant communication throughout the day.
“It’s kind of different now, sitting around and waiting for a text that isn’t gonna come,” he said.