Wife puts ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket in husband’s anniversary card. They won big By Don Sweeney The Charlotte Observer Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 43rd wedding anniversary gift yielded a $25,000 per year prize for a New Hampshire couple, the Massachusetts Lottery reported.Shelley German of Salem slipped a Lucky for Life lottery ticket into an anniversary card for her husband, thinking it had four out of five winning numbers, officials said in a news release.But when the couple rechecked the ticket for the July 28 drawing, they discovered they had all five winning numbers, the lottery said.German and her husband claimed their prize of $25,000 per year for 20 years, before taxes, on Aug. 2, officials said.A regular Lucky for Life player, German said she plans to spend some of the money on home improvements.She told officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but said her “first real jackpot was her husband.”German bought the winning ticket at a convenience store in Methuen, Massachusetts, which “receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket,” the lottery said.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Six years on, widow can't let go of husband Prolific best-selling author Michael Tougias shares 'Extreme Survival' stories and lessons learned +4 Piscataqua Powwow +5 Heloise: Keeping the remote secured Dear Abby: Rude guests ruin the joy of treasured items Heloise: Turn right on red Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hollis Pharmacy, a hotspot for GOP candidates, to close after 38 years Manchester Water Works to temporarily treat with chlorine beginning Aug. 14 Dear Abby: Diminishing sex life calls for increasing communication Dear Abby: Young nephew always inserted into adult gatherings Dear Abby: Grown sons in the dark about couple's ancient history Dear Abby: Husband's motorcycle yen has mom of three worried Dear Abby: Rude guests ruin the joy of treasured items Dear Abby: History of abuse leads to ultimatum for man's family The Stone House was built with grit, but its new owner is adding the polish Dear Abby: Six years on, widow can't let go of husband Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage