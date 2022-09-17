LONDON — Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch’s lying-in-state.

The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in the vast Westminster Hall where the coffin has been lying since Wednesday, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejeweled Imperial State Crown on top.