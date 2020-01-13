METHUEN, Mass. — A Windham, N.H. man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant ticket game.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials said Anthony Sacco Jr., of Windham, chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
Sacco bought his winning ticket at Ted’s Stateline Mobil at 551 Broadway in Methuen, Mass. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.
One $10 million prize and three additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.