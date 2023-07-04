RANDOLPH — With a mild smell of marijuana in the air, mingled with the barking of happy dogs and the occasional rumble of thunder, the 51st national gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light began its closing Tuesday with an Independence Day Prayer for Peace.
The gathering had been the source of conflict with the U.S. Forest Service because the group, which claims to be leaderless, has never filed a special-use permit application for its large gatherings in national forests.
Hours after the Prayer for Peace, Forest Service spokesperson Hilary Markin on Tuesday afternoon said the gathering was possibly the least attended Rainbow gathering in the event’s history.
Whereas up to 5,000 people were expected to come to the national forest and camp in areas in the White Mountain National Forest in Randolph and Berlin, a midday count of cars Tuesday yielded an estimate of about 2,200, said Markin.
“Matt,” who said that is his real first name and also Rainbow name, has been coming to Rainbow gatherings since 1991 — six overall by his count.
A resident of Downeast Maine, where he manages a care facility, Matt was strumming a ukulele on Tuesday, after just having attended the Prayer for Peace at what is known as the “Main Circle” in a large meadow.
“I’m here because I have an history with it,” said Matt, noting that the Prayer for Peace at a time known as “Rainbow noon,” which is when all the participants have assembled, not a chronological time, as “very beautiful.”
He said he will stay a few days, if he can, but he has to be back in Maine by Friday “for a contra dance in Surry.”
He speculated that only about 20% of attendees know about the philosophical, constitutional issues behind the permit dispute between the Rainbows and the Forest Service, “and I’m not one of them.”
Apart from coming out to spend some quality, quiet time in the woods with like-minded folks, Matt said the Rainbow gathering are about becoming better human beings.
“We all want to be in a world of kindness,” he said.
“Iyotanka,” who is from Massachusetts and said he has been to more than 30 Rainbow gatherings, said he and his female companion were there “just to be silent on the Fourth,” noting that the Rainbows try to stay quiet until then.
He agreed that while the Rainbows at the minimum believe that they should leave a place better than when they found it, he said a sage went that one better with the admonition to “leave it the way we wish we found it.”
As to the quality of the 2023 Rainbow gathering, which he acknowledged was lacking in parking space for cars and buses, Iyotanka quoted another wise man who offered that “the best gathering ever is this one, because it’s real; the others are just memories.”
The Forest Service’s Markin said that as the week progresses, attendees will start heading out of the forest and back to their homes, some of which, based on license plates, are rather far away.
While the majority of the vehicles — many of which were fairly newish Japanese and German models — were from New England, the East Coast and Canada, there were some from as far away as California, Washington State, Mississippi, Louisiana, Montana, Idaho, Delaware, Ohio and Michigan — as well as a home-built double-decker bus from Alabama comprising an old school bus with two Volkswagen Vanagon camper bodies welded to the roof.
Markin said a group of Rainbows will remain onsite to remediate any problems caused by the gathering, adding that the Forest Service will shortly begin identifying what needs to be done.
“The trails were muddy and we need to make sure that soil gets de-compacted,” she said.
As to the several vehicles that have slid off the narrow, one-way entrance road to the gathering, Markin said they are the responsibility of the Rainbows.
She said that as of Tuesday, the Forest Service has cumulatively issued 116 violation notices, or tickets, through the gathering.
The Rainbow’s “Vision Council” is expected to meet by the end of the week to start determining the location of the 2024 gathering.
The first Rainbow gathering took place in 1972. Since then, there have been gatherings — all of which take place annually at a different national forest — that saw as many as 30,000 people come from all over, Markin said.