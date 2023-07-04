The bus
This double-decker bus from Alabama was one of many out-of-state vehicles at the Rainbow gathering in the White Mountain National Forest on Tuesday.

RANDOLPH — With a mild smell of marijuana in the air, mingled with the barking of happy dogs and the occasional rumble of thunder, the 51st national gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light began its closing Tuesday with an Independence Day Prayer for Peace.

The gathering had been the source of conflict with the U.S. Forest Service because the group, which claims to be leaderless, has never filed a special-use permit application for its large gatherings in national forests.