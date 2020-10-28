'World's Ugliest Couch' post leaves many in stitches

Nobody wanted the La-Z-Boy sleeper sofa — even for free — but for a few days it gave people a place to take a load off, away from the pandemic and politics.
Jen Dunlap of Lee was flooded with responses when she advertised the “world’s ugliest couch” on Facebook Marketplace.
“It’s really well made. It’s just old and hideous,” she said of the peach-orange couch, which appears to be covered in twine-patterned fabric.
More than 50 people messaged Dunlap about the unwanted couch, which she acquired two weeks ago when she purchased a rustic cabin in Bartlett.
In her post, Dunlap described the couch as “perfect for those unwanted guests, or mother-in-law that decides to spend the night. Ideal for your drunk friend that can’t drive home on a Saturday evening. More comfortable than sleeping on the floor, but not comfortable enough for anyone to want to stay longer than one night. At least 25 years old. Please take it away. This would be perfect in a basement, garage, or on a front porch. It would look fantastic any place but mine.”
Dunlap, 55, said she made the post to have a little fun before sending the couch to the dump if she found no takers.
Beauty is supposed to be in the eye of the beholder. In Dunlap’s eyes, this thing needed to go.
“It goes with nothing. Who the heck would put a peach-colored sofa in a cabin? It’s like a hunter’s cabin. You don’t do that,” she said.
The cabin had other appliances from the 1980s and hadn’t been updated in about 30 years.
“It’s just exhausted its time,” Dunlap said of the couch. “My dog loved it. My son’s dog loved it. Humans? Not so much.”
She couldn’t believe she ended up hauling the couch to her home in Lee on Sunday to try to get rid of it.
While the couch received a lot of attention from people who didn’t really want it, it might actually soon find a real home.
A grandfather from Sanford, Maine, contacted Dunlap on Tuesday, saying he would like to give it to his son for his grandchildren to use in a basement recreation/video game room.
In the meantime, the couch will sit on Dunlap’s front porch to keep it out of the rain.
“The best thing out of everything was the people that reached out that I’ve never heard from and didn’t know. It was, ‘Thanks for the laughs. This was great.’ It was a surprise bonus,” she said.