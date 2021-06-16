World War II veteran William A. Walsh Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday with his biggest family gathering in 20 years Wednesday, seeing his extended family for the first time since the pandemic began.
Walsh, who lives with his daughter Marguerite Umen and her husband, Harry, saw no other family members until this week. On the large wraparound porch, he sat in a wheelchair, beaming as he basked in his family’s arrival.
“I was locked in with a room and bath for the better part of a year,” Walsh said at his blue Western-style house in Manchester’s North End.
His youngest daughter, Kathleen Deady, said the family expected around 60 guests from at least eight states, from Florida to California.
Walsh has four children and five grandchildren. Three of his four children — William, Marguerite and Kathleen — were there for his special birthday. A century-old photo of Walsh’s parents holding him outside Hartford Hospital, where he was born, was displayed on a table behind him.
Walsh said he was afraid of the virus at first but managed to keep healthy during his isolation. Now that he has had his COVID-19 vaccines, he said he is ready to see his extended family again.
His house, which was built by his grandparents, also has been part of his life for all 100 years. Walsh has lived in the house since 1968. The house, like Walsh, has been in the family for generations.
“The house has never been out of the family,” Deady said.
The Umens bought the house from Walsh in 2003.
“He wanted to sell it or have family move in,” Harry Umen said.
Walsh was drafted in October 1942 when he was a senior in college. After graduating from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, he joined the Navy in June 1943, serving until 1946. He said he worked at Brooklyn Naval Yard on early radar.
“I helped design radar on commercial ships to bring troops back to America,” he said, flashing piercing blue eyes as he recalled the memory.
After his stint with the Navy, he worked as a licensed professional engineer for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in research.
During Walsh’s time at DuPont, he helped design and install the first advanced snowmaking system in New Hampshire at Whitney’s Lodge on Black Mountain in Jackson in 1957. From there, he said he also helped install systems at Cannon Mountain Ski Area and other ski areas in New Hampshire.
As for turning 100, Walsh said he would rather continue his engineering research than bring too much attention to it.
“I don’t think about it too much,” Walsh said. “I have a paper to write. I am still busy.”
He said old age runs in the family, as his mother’s youngest sister lived to be 101 years old.
In his 90s, he was still getting out and exercising and didn’t stop driving until he was 95. He walked up and down the stairs every day until just last year, Deady said.
“It’s in the genes,” Walsh said.
Walsh stays busy by continuing his work of writing about engineering using Dragon speech-recognition software. It’s part of his advice for long living. He encourages those who wish to live long not to slow down. “Keep active by working,” he said.