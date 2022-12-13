Photo from Lviv
Susan Mathison shows a photo taken during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine earlier this year in which two young girls in national dress are with their mother while an air-raid siren sounds.

PLYMOUTH — After raising $2.3 million for the effort, volunteers from the New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine Fund are returning to the war-ravaged country this week with more humanitarian aid, Christmas gifts for orphans and money for stoves.

The volunteers, including Susan Mathison and her friend Alex Ray, founder of the Common Man family of restaurants, will leave for Poland on Wednesday and arrive Thursday in the southeastern city of Zamosc.

Restaurateur Alex Ray, a member of the Plymouth Rotary Club, holds a sign that is affixed to every pallet of humanitarian aid provided by the club to Ukraine.
Heading to Poland
Alex Ray and Susan Mathison hold the flag of Ukraine on Tuesday at the Common Man Inn & Spa in Plymouth. They will be leaving for Poland today on their third trip to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine.