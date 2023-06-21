THORNTON — Years before he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Doug DiCenzo was a leader in the classrooms and on the playing fields of Plymouth Regional High School.
Seventeen years after he was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq, DiCenzo continues to inspire, thanks to his family, which founded the Captain Douglas DiCenzo Camp Fund in his name.
At the time of his death, DiCenzo was leading C Company in the 1st Armored Division 2nd Brigade.
Established in 2007, the fund has helped send thousands of SAU 48 students to summer camp or other places to pursue their academic and/or athletic goals. Those youngsters eligible to participate live in Plymouth, Campton, Ellsworth, Holderness, Pemi-Baker, Plymouth, Rumney, Thornton, Waterville Valley and Wentworth.
Funding for the camp is provided through a golf tournament at the Owl’s Nest Resort, which recently was held June 16. For the sixth consecutive year, it was a sellout.
“This is the power of Doug,” said his delighted mom, Cathy Crane, just after 146 golfers headed to the links for a shotgun start.
DiCenzo and his younger brother, Dan, who is the football coach at Wesleyan University, are the children of Crane and Larry DiCenzo, now divorced.
Doug is survived by his wife, Nicole, and son Dak.
While she misses her son, Crane takes comfort in the full measure of his life and inspiration.
“Of course we were devastated by (Doug’s death), but how many people can say they had a child who did everything he wanted in the first 30 years of his life and who died doing what he loved?” Crane said. “He loved being a leader of people. He saw that as his job.”
President of the Plymouth High Class of 1995, DiCenzo also captained the championship football and wrestling teams.
After the May 25, 2006, roadside explosion that killed DiCenzo and Spc. Robert E. Blair, DiCenzo’s family “chose this route” to honor him.
The golf tournament raises about $40,000 annually, said John Boyle, of the fund’s board of directors.
DiCenzo was well-known in the area even before his high school and military accomplishments, said Boyle, a retired major in the U.S. Marine Corps and a circuit court judge in Plymouth.
“This was the All-American kid,” said Boyle, who shared the oft-heard tale that as a third-grader, DiCenzo told his parents he wanted to go to West Point. Crane called the story apocryphal but entertaining. After a tour of the U.S. Naval Academy and West Point, DiCenzo chose the army.
Plymouth High Athletic Director Todd Austin said that DiCenzo and his brother “are people we want to look up to and emulate.”
By Austin’s count, at least 100 Plymouth High students are assisted annually by the Captain Douglas DiCenzo Camp Fund. Most recently the school’s Nordic ski team received financial aid to attend a regional competition in Fort Kent, Maine.
He said the fund is helping send five wrestlers to a camp at Saint Anselm College.
Austin called the DiCenzo golf tournament “a great day” that brings people “from all over the country home to pay their respects to Doug.”
Among those paying their respects were Caden Sanborn and his father, Chris.
Caden, a 2023 graduate of Plymouth High who received a $750 scholarship from the fund to attend Keene State College this fall, said his family looks up to DiCenzo.
Like DiCenzo, Caden played football and wrestled at Plymouth High. He also played lacrosse.
Chris Sanborn, the head football and baseball coach at Plymouth High, said he and his wife, Sarah, have tried to in instill in their three sons the character DiCenzo displayed while a student there.
He said what Crane and her family have done with the camp fund is “amazing.”
“Look at this event today,” he said.
“My son was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship from the fund,” Sanborn said, “but if your name, in any way, can be associated with the DiCenzo name, that’s special.”