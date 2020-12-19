Two New Hampshire nonprofits were among hundreds to get a share of a billionaire’s largesse last week.
MacKenzie Scott announced gifts to 384 nonprofit organizations this week, totaling more than $4 billion.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation received $6 million, and the YWCA New Hampshire got $1 million. Goodwill of Northern New England, based in Maine and serving New Hampshire, also received a gift from Scott.
In a blog post, Scott said the gifts were focused on “organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.”
All the gifts, including those to the YWCA and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation are “unrestricted” donations — the money comes without any conditions on how it is to be spent.
Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and an early employee of the behemoth company, is among a group of billionaires who have pledged to give away a majority of their money.
For the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the YWCA, the contributions were a welcome surprise, capping off a year of unparalleled need.
“It really was a gift that fell from the sky,” said Jessica Cantin, CEO of the Granite YWCA. “It’s the kind of thing, as a nonprofit leader, that you dream about happening.”
In 2018, the most recent year of tax returns available for the YWCA, the organization received a total of $1.5 million in donations. Most of the YWCA’s revenue is generated by its programs.
The grant to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will support grants to other groups in New Hampshire, through the foundation’s Community Crisis Action Fund. That fund supports local organizations helping New Hampshire manage the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19.
The $6 million donation from Scott more than doubled the fund, according to a statement by the foundation.
Cantin said the YWCA leadership will meet soon to decide how to use the gift, but she said the organization likely will focus on expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives in the community.