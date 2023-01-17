Wolfeboro fire

WOLFEBORO -- On Tuesday, as Dan Craffey surveyed the charred debris of what had been his grocery store, Hunter's Shop 'n Save, he pledged to do two things: take care of his employees and rebuild.

Formerly known as Hunter’s IGA, the Shop ‘n Save at 60 South Main St. was destroyed by a fire that was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday and eventually went to three alarms.