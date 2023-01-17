WOLFEBORO -- On Tuesday, as Dan Craffey surveyed the charred debris of what had been his grocery store, Hunter's Shop 'n Save, he pledged to do two things: take care of his employees and rebuild.
Formerly known as Hunter’s IGA, the Shop ‘n Save at 60 South Main St. was destroyed by a fire that was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday and eventually went to three alarms.
No one was inside the store at the time of the fire, said Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti, and no one was injured.
Zotti said the “rapidly changing conditions” inside the one-story store -- estimated to be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet in size -- forced firefighters to attack the blaze from the exterior.
As of late Tuesday morning, investigators from the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene, but no cause nor origin had been determined, said Zotti. The store had neither fire detection nor fire suppression systems, he said, but was insured.
Craffey, of Harrison, Maine, said his company, which also owns Shop ‘n Save stores in Gray, Maine and Glen, N.H., would be doing “a full-court press” to get it (reopening) done.”
“We’re all looking forward to getting this back up,” he said, as he stood and commiserated with about a dozen employees about the fire and the extensive damage it caused to one of the town’s two grocery stores.
Zotti said the fire “got a head start somehow,” and that when the first unit left the Wolfeboro fire station, which is about a half-mile south on South Main Street and turned onto the road, the officer onboard saw both flames and smoke and struck a third alarm.
After determining that no one was in the store, but foremost due to “the conditions in the building deteriorating rapidly,” said Zotti, the fire was fought externally.
“Long story short, we had five ladders in operation,” Zotti said, “and we literally maxed out the distribution capacity” of the municipal water system. Firefighters augmented the town water by drafting water from three places in the downtown, said Zotti. The Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save is located a short distance between Wolfeboro Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee to the west and the Back Bay to the north.
Traffic was shut down on South Main Street for several hours, said Zotti, and power was temporarily cut to the Walgreens pharmacy, which abuts the Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save.
A longtime patron of the store, Zotti called Hunter’s “an iconic business” in Wolfeboro.
As to the investigation of the fire, “It’s still early,” said Zotti. “We haven’t; ruled anything in or out.”
Perry Shaw Jr., who has managed the Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save for a year but has been in the grocery business for many more, said he was notified at 9:15 p.m. Monday about the fire.
He jumped in his vehicle and then had what he called “the fastest ride from Rochester (where he resides) to Wolfeboro that I’ve ever taken.”
Shaw arrived to see fire and smoke coming from the sides and back of the store. He said a Wolfeboro firefighter rescued the American flag that flies on a flag pole in front of the store during business hours, and which had been taken down and placed in front of the store on Monday evening.
When the fire was extinguished in the early morning hours Tuesday, the same firefighter then helped hang the flag, said Shaw, noting that the flag pole was among the only things not affected by the fire.
During the winter, Hunter’s has a staff of about 50 people, he said, noting that Craffey assured him that “all of my staff will be taken care of.”
Rebuilding will begin “as fast as possible,” he said, because “the community needs this.”