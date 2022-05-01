The stepdaughter:
Nackey Scagliotti
Nackey Scagliotti is the daughter of Nackey Scripps Loeb and stepdaughter of William Loeb. This is an excerpt from a statement she submitted to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
In his recently published book, “William Loeb and His Times,” author Joe McQuaid has written a balanced account of Loeb’s life. And he got it right when he used the words, “Private Paradox” in the subtitle.
The disconnects and inconsistencies between Loeb’s editorial stance and his actions were astounding. In his book, McQuaid recounts some of them. For instance, he describes how Loeb sued his mother’s estate in order to gain some of the assets that she had left to her granddaughter. In addition to the cruelty of trying to deprive his own daughter of funds left to her by a loving grandmother, Loeb’s lawsuit was inconsistent and hypocritical in light of his many public statements opposing inherited wealth.
Also inconsistent were Loeb’s editorials supporting marital fidelity and criticizing various political candidates who had been divorced and remarried. In his book, McQuaid accurately details Loeb’s marital infidelities, as well as his multiple marriages, all part of the “paradox.”
But there’s another, far more egregious hypocrisy, one not mentioned anywhere in the public record. Mr. McQuaid had only secondhand non-verifiable knowledge when he wrote his book...
However, Loeb’s biography is not complete without looking at one more aspect of his character.
Loeb’s hypocrisy included publicly and editorially supporting “American family values” while, within the walls of his own home, he repeatedly inflicted pain and damage. Bill Loeb was a pedophile.
You might ask why I am speaking out about this untold part of Bill Loeb’s character, and why now, so many years after his death. There are two reasons:
First, although articles and books have been written about this man, the descriptions are incomplete without including this aspect of his character. I am now in my seventies and, when I am gone, there may well be nobody left with a first-hand account of Loeb’s abuse.
Second, it took me many years to learn this one true thing about family dynamics: when dark secrets are kept they have a caustic effect, not just for those who were participants or bystanders at the time, but across generations. The best way to be an effective and successful family is to celebrate proud moments and, at the same time, to acknowledge abhorrent behaviors and bring dark secrets into the light.
After my mother married Bill Loeb on July 20, 1952, I lived with my maternal grandmother until February 1953 when her husband, Bill Hawkins, died. A few days after his death I went to live with Bill Loeb and my mother in Reno, Nevada where they had purchased a home. Within weeks after I joined them, Bill Loeb started coming into my room at night and molesting me sexually.
On rare occasions, I was also molested during the day. I was seven years old and I was constantly terrified.
The abuse episodes became very infrequent later that year when I was moved into a newly constructed room in the basement with a door that could be locked from the inside. Also, around that time, Bill Loeb and my mother began making extended trips to the East Coast, hiring a woman to look after me.
Earlier, in 1952 when I was six, I was with my mother and Bill Loeb in Nevada, staying first at Washoe Pines Guest Ranch outside of Reno and later at Paradise Valley Ranch in the northern part of the state. This was during the time that Bill was seeking to divorce his second wife, Eleanor. The relocation to this remote location was made to avoid being served with papers by Eleanor. During our time in Paradise Valley, there were occasions when Bill acted inappropriately. Occasionally he was quite cruel to me, mostly he ignored me, but when he was in a good mood he liked to tickle me. During these tickling sessions, he often grabbed my crotch, squeezing and rubbing. I had clothes on when this happened, and Bill wasn’t able to touch my bare skin. I did not understand what that was all about, just that it made me feel uncomfortable. It was only after he started molesting me a year later that I looked back and saw the tickling sessions in a different light.
My sister Edie was born November 7, 1956 when I was eleven. In many ways, we had very separate childhoods and by the time Edie was five, I was away at school, no longer living at home. It wasn’t until the early 1990s that Edie and I spoke extensively with each other about our childhood abuse at the hands of Bill Loeb.
Edie died in 2014 but, through the years, she told various friends and family members about being sexually abused by her father. And she spoke with me frequently of wanting her story to be told.
The grandson:
Cody DuBuc
Cody DuBuc is the son of the late Edith Tomasko, the daughter of William Loeb and Nackey Scripps Loeb. The following is excerpted from the statement he provided to the Union Leader.
Bill Loeb was influential, attention grabbing, and admired by many. Not just regionally but nationally as well. But there was something that was kept out of the public eye: the horrific, incestuous pedophile actions that haunted my mother her entire life. My mother, Edith Tomasko, is no longer here to tell her story of trauma, fear, and survival. So I will do my best to give her the acknowledgement she deserves.
Bill has been revered throughout New England for more than half a century for his staunch views and blazing editorials. Ever since I was a child, people have told me what a “great man” he was. Being young and naive, I had no reason to ever question that. Still to this day, living in Boston, I’ve been told multiple times how amazing of a person Bill was. Now, knowing what I do, it disgusts me. It sickens me that I share DNA with him.
To know my mother was to know kindness, comfort, and unwavering love. Our extended family and my friends all would not hesitate to say the same thing. She was a nurturer, she was mom not only to me, but to all of my friends. But if they knew the house of horrors she grew up in, they would have been amazed by the resilience and courage it took for her to become the wonderful mother and friend that she was.
In 2003, she was being interviewed for a documentary that was highlighting Bill’s life and contribution to New Hampshire and national politics. That evening when she arrived home, she pulled into the driveway and sat in her car for an hour, alone. When she finally came in the house it was obvious that she was very upset and disturbed. Later that night she told me that her father used to sexually abuse her when she was a child. I was in shock and, being young, I didn’t know how to process that information, or know how to have a conversation with her about it. Even if I did, I don’t think she would have had the capacity to fully open up that night.
In 2009 my mother fell ill with necrotizing pancreatitis which left her in a wheelchair, paralyzed, with essentially no immune system, and little happiness. In 2013, six months after her husband, my amazing stepfather, passed away, she moved in with my wife and me. She embraced the new challenge of being on her own. Obviously my wife and I were there to help take care of her physically, but this was the first time she was alone with her thoughts and decisions about how to face her past to make the most out of the time she had left.
She was hungry to tell me about her youth and growing up in an affluent home. We were always extremely close, and open with each other, but there was still that dark side she hadn’t really dug into yet with me. She began to tell me more about her father and how frightening of a man he was to be around, especially alone. One evening during one of her many extended hospital stays, she told me about the first time she was abused — when she was six. She told me that she was taking a bath one evening before bed. Bill came into the bathroom and had her stand up so he could “wash her properly.” He touched her, continuously in her private area. That was the first incident of what would transpire for over a year, many times in the bathtub or bathroom, others in her room, in the middle of the night. Up until the day she died, she feared the bathtub and what it represented for her. She couldn’t take a bath without having the door locked.
I despise what Bill Loeb is, was, and the legacy that has remained up to this point. He was dangerous, predatory, and the worst kind of evil this world can conjure. He isn’t alive to be held accountable for his actions and that’s something that one day, I will have to accept. In the meantime, I will continue to be the voice for my mother.