Shops are closed following the recent riots and the call of protesters to close the markets, in Tehran

Shops are closed following the recent riots and the call of protesters to close the markets, in Tehran Bazaar, in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 16.

 WANA NEWS AGENCY

DUBAI — Protesters in Iran called on Sunday for a three-day strike this week, stepping up pressure on authorities after the public prosecutor said the morality police whose detention of a young woman triggered months of protests had been shut down.

There was no confirmation of the closure from the Interior Ministry which is in charge of the morality police, and Iranian state media said Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was not responsible for overseeing the force.