Irene Cara, a child actress who later belted out 1980s anthems of joyful creativity and freedom with the title songs for “Fame” and “Flashdance,” but then battled for royalties in a legal fight that sidetracked her career at its peak, died Nov. 26 at her home in Largo, Fla. She was 63.

A statement from her publicist, Judith A. Moose, said the cause of Cara’s death was not immediately known. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it responded to a call to an address in Largo, which is listed in public records as Cara’s residence. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office, which serves Pinellas County, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.