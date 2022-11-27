Irene Cara, a child actress who later belted out 1980s anthems of joyful creativity and freedom with the title songs for “Fame” and “Flashdance,” but then battled for royalties in a legal fight that sidetracked her career at its peak, died Nov. 26 at her home in Largo, Fla. She was 63.
A statement from her publicist, Judith A. Moose, said the cause of Cara’s death was not immediately known. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it responded to a call to an address in Largo, which is listed in public records as Cara’s residence. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office, which serves Pinellas County, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cara’s imprint on pop culture has lived on through the decades as “Fame” (1980) and “Flashdance” (1983) became touchstones for the 1980s with their music and style, including the urban chic of New York teens in “Fame” and the free-form moves, leg warmers (and, of course, the famous wet-and-wild shower scene) of “Flashdance.”
Cara’s “Flashdance . . . What a Feeling” still ranks No. 38 on Billboard’s All-Time Hot 100 Songs nearly 40 years later. And it seems to keep finding new audiences through reboots, social media retro clips and spoofs.
On “Fame” — playing Coco Hernandez, one of the students auditioning for New York’s High School for the Performing Arts — she did songs including the title track with its booming refrains such as: “I’m gonna live forever. Baby, remember my name.” (The film won an Academy Award for best original score.)
Cara then won her own Oscar for “Flashdance . . . What a Feeling,” which she co-wrote in an afternoon session after being asked to sing some of the tracks on the film starring Jennifer Beals as a welder by day and erotic dancer by night who dreams of the ballet stage.
Cara never regained such heights, however. In 1985, she opened a legal action seeking $10 million from a record company executive, Al Coury, claiming he took advantage of her trust with “unjust and oppressive” contracts for movie and recording deals that cut her out of significant royalty income.
Cara originally signed a six-year recording deal in 1980 with RSO Records Inc. when Coury was its president. He left in early 1981 to form his own company, Network Records Inc., and persuaded Cara to give him exclusive control over her career. What happened next became a combination of flawed management, bad choices and Cara’s inability to recapture the magic of her two hit projects.
Her main studio albums — 1982’s “Anyone Can See” and 1983’s “What a Feelin’ “ — didn’t match the commercial successes of the film singles. She then signed on for films that were quickly forgotten such as “D.C. Cab” (1983) with the mohawk-sporting 1980s star Mr. T.
An album, “Carasmatic,” was originally shelved and finally released in 1987. By the early 1990s, she was a celebrity footnote and a trivia question. “Remember Irene Cara?” wrote syndicated gossip columnist Liz Smith in a 1993 column that claimed Cara earned just $183 in royalties in her four years under Coury.
Earlier that year, a Los Angeles jury awarded her $1.5 million in her suit against Coury.