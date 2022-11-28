John Y. Brown Jr., a onetime owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken who parlayed his fast-food fortune into a dramatic rise in Kentucky politics, winning one term as governor shortly after marrying sportscaster and former Miss America Phyllis George, died Nov. 21 at a hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was 88.
He had complications from covid-19, said his daughter Pamela Brown, an anchor and senior Washington correspondent at CNN.
The son of a one-term congressman who longed for higher office, Brown entered politics after a business career in which he helped build Kentucky Fried Chicken into one of the state’s most famous exports and one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. He was also an owner of three professional basketball teams, among them the Boston Celtics.
Brown was 30 in 1964 when he and a co-investor purchased Kentucky Fried Chicken from founder Harland Sanders, better known as Colonel Sanders, for $2 million. They kept the colonel — the title was honorary — as their spokesman as the chicken chain grew to include 3,500 locations around the globe, eclipsing even McDonald’s for a period.
Brown and his partner sold the business to Heublein in 1971, with Brown’s share of the deal reportedly reaching $35 million. He had already purchased the Kentucky Colonels, a team in the now-defunct American Basketball Association, and later became owner of the Buffalo Braves and then the Celtics. He toyed with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate or for governor before jumping into the 1979 Democratic gubernatorial primary less than three months before the election.
He and George were newlyweds when he embarked on the bid — they were married in March 1979 by the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale — and together cultivated an aura of glamour that was dubbed the Kentucky Camelot. George had been crowned Miss American in 1971 and later became one of the few women in sportscasting, co-hosting the CBS pregame football show “The NFL Today.”
In the primary, Brown defeated several other more experienced candidates, including former Louisville mayor Harvey Sloane, state commerce commissioner Terry McBrayer, U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. and Lt. Gov. Thelma Stovall. Brown then easily beat former Republican governor Louie B. Nunn in the general election. He drew heavily on his own wealth to blanket Kentucky in television commercials, spending $2 million on his winning campaign, according to the Almanac of American Politics.
His “campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor destroyed the notion that candidates had to invest years of painstaking preparation before seeking the office,” Brown’s obituary in the Louisville Courier-Journal said.
“He demonstrated that a quick thrust, built on modern campaign techniques, could overwhelm organizational politics.”