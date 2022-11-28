John Y. Brown Jr., a onetime owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken who parlayed his fast-food fortune into a dramatic rise in Kentucky politics, winning one term as governor shortly after marrying sportscaster and former Miss America Phyllis George, died Nov. 21 at a hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was 88.

He had complications from covid-19, said his daughter Pamela Brown, an anchor and senior Washington correspondent at CNN.