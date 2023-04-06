Citing safety and privacy worries, a judge denied a request by the Boston Globe for access to the names and addresses of the jurors who found a Massachusetts man not guilty of all charges in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph.

In August, the Coos County jury deliberated less than three hours before finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.