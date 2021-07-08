After more than a year and a half, a judge has unsealed an arrest warrant affidavit from the Attorney General’s Office describing its investigation into Salem Police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi.
The affidavit outlines investigator Todd Flanagan’s investigation into a 2012 car chase in which an off-duty Verrocchi was pursued by fellow officers. Verrocchi has been charged with felony reckless conduct and disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor. He was arrested in January 2020 and indicted by a grand jury in September.
The document details an incident on Nov. 10, 2012, when Officer Joshua York pursued a driver, later identified as Verrocchi, in a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Route 28 for about two miles at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour.
Officer Kevin Swanson deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the Jeep, but Verrocchi evaded the device. Officers did not know Verrocchi was the driver until he stopped and got out. Some in the department have since described the incident as a prank gone too far.
According to the affidavit, Verrocchi parked the Jeep in the Tuscan Kitchen parking lot soon after avoiding the spike strips. York drew his handgun from behind the cover of his open cruiser door until Verrocchi got out.
York immediately recognized Verrocchi, who put his hands on his head and said something to the effect of, “Put the gun away York, you got me.”
The second off-duty officer in the car with Verrocchi was identified as Officer Joseph Defeudis, who also told York to calm down. Verrocchi and Defeudis were laughing “as if it was a joke,” according to the document.
The Jeep belonged to Verrocchi’s girlfriend at the time, who was also in the vehicle during the high-speed pursuit, pleading with him to pull over, according to the affidavit.
Within minutes of the stop, Verrocchi and his passengers were allowed to leave, and the incident was kept quiet. Flanagan said no after-action report was filed by a supervisor, as department policy dictates, and the department log included no details.
Two days later, an internal investigation was begun by then-Lt. Kevin Fitzgerald, who concluded Verrocchi “acted recklessly and created an unnecessary dangerous situation for all parties involved. His actions not only violated several State of New Hampshire motor vehicle laws. He also violated the department’s General Order 25-1.”
Verrocchi received a one-day unpaid suspension. The incident was never investigated criminally and was never reported to prosecuting agencies with jurisdiction in Salem.