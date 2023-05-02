LACONIA – Dean Trefethen, the city's planner and code director, resigned late last week amid an investigation into undisclosed criminal allegations.
In a statement Monday, City Manager Kirk Beattie said, “On April 27th, the City became aware of an allegation against Mr. Trefethen, which appeared to be credible.”
Beattie said that “in consultation with the City’s legal counsel, the allegation was referred that same day to the appropriate authorities.” During the subsequent investigation, “Mr. Trefethen resigned his position with the City,” Beattie said.
Trefethen, who was in the position for more than six years, had an annual salary of $102,158.
On Tuesday, Beattie said an interim planning director would be named within the week. He also released a one-sentence resignation letter from Trefethen that contained no details. He said he had no other comment.
The letter read: “I, Dean Trefethen resign effective 4/28/2023 as the City of Laconia Planning and Code Director.”
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield did not respond Tuesday to a phone message seeking comment.
The Laconia Daily Sun reported that Canfield said Trefethen was escorted out of City Hall last Friday and that it was “possible” other agencies may be involved in an investigation of “potential serious criminal charges.”
Efforts to reach Trefethen, a resident of Sanford, Maine, were unsuccessful.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Trefethen served on the Dover City Council from 2003 to 2013, including two terms as the Ward 4 councilor, two terms as deputy mayor and one as mayor.
His previous work history included 10 years as a program director and host on radio stations in northern New England and 13 1/2 years with a New Hampshire circuit-board manufacturer.