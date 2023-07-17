Eli Lilly said it applied for full U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug that’s expected to compete with Eisai’s Leqembi as the U.S. drugmaker revealed details of a final-stage trial at a conference in Amsterdam.

The drug stands to become the second shown to clearly slow the disease by removing a toxic protein called amyloid from the brains of early Alzheimer’s patients after Leqembi gained full approval on July 6. The company expects a Food and Drug Administration decision before the end of the year, executives said in an interview.