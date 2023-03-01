Linda Kasabian, a troubled young drifter from New Hampshire who joined Charles Manson’s cult, served as the gang’s lookout and getaway driver during a gruesome Los Angeles murder spree and went on to become the star witness against the killers at trial, died Jan. 21 at a hospital in Tacoma, Wash. She was 73.

A death notice for Kasabian ran this month in the Tacoma News Tribune, which identified her as Linda Chiochios, one of at least two names she used after the Manson trial.