Overturned boat

Four people went missing from this boat, which launched Wednesday morning in Hampton. Coast Guard officials say they recovered three unresponsive people from the vicinity of the recovered boat Thursday and continue to look for the fourth missing person.

 Provided by U.S. Coast Guard

1st District

After recovering three unresponsive bodies, including Jaime Liu, 42 of Litchfield, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search late Friday morning for the fourth person missing after a sport fishing boat capsized 7 miles off Cape Ann, Mass.

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, four men set out from Hampton Harbor around 7:30 am Wednesday in a 17-foot white, single outboard engine, center console vessel headed for Jeffreys Ledge, a fishing area roughly 50 miles from shore. They were due back by sunset. A family member contacted the Coast Guard at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and a search area was developed using their known destination and the location of their last cell phone call.