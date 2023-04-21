After recovering three unresponsive bodies, including Jaime Liu, 42 of Litchfield, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search late Friday morning for the fourth person missing after a sport fishing boat capsized 7 miles off Cape Ann, Mass.

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, four men set out from Hampton Harbor around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a 17-foot white, single outboard engine, center console vessel headed for Jeffreys Ledge, a fishing area roughly 50 miles from shore. They were due back by sunset. A family member contacted the Coast Guard at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and a search area was developed using their known destination and the location of their last cell phone call.