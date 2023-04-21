After recovering three unresponsive bodies, including Jaime Liu, 42 of Litchfield, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search late Friday morning for the fourth person missing after a sport fishing boat capsized 7 miles off Cape Ann, Mass.
According to a news release from the Coast Guard, four men set out from Hampton Harbor around 7:30 am Wednesday in a 17-foot white, single outboard engine, center console vessel headed for Jeffreys Ledge, a fishing area roughly 50 miles from shore. They were due back by sunset. A family member contacted the Coast Guard at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and a search area was developed using their known destination and the location of their last cell phone call.
Coast Guard helicopters, planes, cutters and boats took part in the rescue mission.
At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard aircraft spotted an overturned vessel approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann, and confirmed it to be the missing boat. Search crews scanned for people in the water.
Between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jia Fu Zheng, 38, and Daxiao Lin, 43, of Quincy, Mass., and Liu, of Litchfield, were recovered unresponsive and transported to the Coast Guard in Gloucester, Mass. where they were pronounced deceased by medical examiners. Bin “Michael” Cai remains missing.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of these boaters.” Capt. Amy Florentino, commander, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, stated in a news release. “The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one of the most difficult decisions I must make, but we want the public and especially Mr. Cai's family (to know) that we did everything in our power to find them."
The water temperature in New England hovers around 40 degrees this time of year, dramatically reducing the survivability rate for anyone that enters the water, Florentino said.
"We urge all boaters to keep the air and water temperatures in mind when planning their voyages this spring,” Florentino said.
Coast Guard crews covered more than 1,567 square nautical miles in their 27-hour search for the missing boat and boaters. As is customary, an investigation will be conducted by the Coast Guard because deaths occurred in a maritime environment more than 3 miles from shore.
Anyone with new information regarding this case is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.